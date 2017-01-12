Late-May Events: Taking on the king, the sport of kings, and the king of Down Under

Chess Championship

May 22, 19:00; Cirkusbygingen, Jembanegade 8, Cph V; 495kr; cirkusbygningen.dk

Watch the world-famous Norwegian chess phenomenon Magnus Carlsen take on all-comers at the iconic Cirkusbygingen in the heart of Copenhagen. He will play 25 players at once, as well as the Danish champ, and talk about his fascinating life-story.

Day at the Races

May 25, June 1, 22 & 30 from 12:00 (16.30 on June 1); Klampenborg Galopbane, Klampenborgvej 52; 60kr; galopbane.dk

Enjoy the fun and competitive spirit of Klampenborg Racetrack. Enjoy a flutter or two, listen to music and enjoy some great food and racing at the track.

Conversation with Nick Cave

May 21, 19:30; DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Boulevard 13, Cph S; 470kr, livenation.dk

After a sold-out tour in Australia and New Zealand, Nick Cave will perform songs and engage the audience in an open discussion. No topics are off limit, and the audience is encouraged to be brash and confrontational.

Tivoli Summer Season

ongoing, ends Sep 22; Tivoli, Cph K; open Sun-Thu 11:00-23:00, Fri-Sat 11:00-24:00; over-8s: 130kr, under-8s: 60kr, unlimited ride ticket: extra 240kr; tivoli.dk

No visit to Copenhagen is complete without a visit to its most famous themepark, which last year celebrated its 175th anniversary.

Bakken Summer Season

ongoing, ends Sep 8; Dyrehavevej 62, Klampenborg; open Mon, Wed & Sat 12:00-22:00, Tue & Thu-Fri 14:00-22:00, Sun 12:00-21:00; free adm, unlimited ride ticket: 219kr, under 115 cm: 139kr; bakken.dk

Founded in 1583, Bakken is the world’s oldest themepark that is still in operation.

Sand Sculpture Festival

ongoing, ends Oct 20, daily from 10:00; Kajgaden 7, Hundested; sandskulptur.dk

The eighth edition of this festival will feature the work of 40 local and international sand sculptors. The site offers a huge children’s area, where the whole family can enjoy themselves with various activities.

Tivoli Summer Classic

ongoing, Sat & Sun and selected other days; Tivoli, Cph K; tivoli.dk

Tivoli will this summer welcome a huge variety of classical music into its gardens. Among the highlights are a rendition of ‘Peer Gynt’ on May 18 at 19:30 – the 225kr ticket includes entry to Tivoli.

Friday Night Skate

May 24, June 14, 20:00; Solberg Plads, Frederiksberg; free adm; fns-cph.dk

Put on your skates and join the fun as people of all ages come together for an evening skate around town. Whether you’re a greenhorn or a pro, this event is for everyone.

Big Quiz Nights

May 23, June 6 & 20, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team

June 3, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 25kr, four per team

The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, and 800 at Kennedy’s. And who knows, the odd rollover has been known to go too.

Thorvaldsen Plads Flea Market

every Fri & Sat 08:00-17:00; Thorvaldsen Plads 2, Cph K

This treasure trove of antiques and collectables is not very big, but fans of Danish design with a keen eye will certainly be able to seek out some gems here. If not, the setting alone is enough to visit.

Nørrebrogade Flea Market

every Sat 09:00-17:00; Nørrebrogade, alongside Assistens Kirkegard, Cph N

Dubbed Denmark’s longest flea market, you are sure to find something along this 333-metre stretch, which runs alongside the famous Assistens Kirkegard graveyard. Typical goodies include vintage furniture, art and watches.

Gentofte Flea Market

every Sun 07:00-14:00; Bregnegårdsvej 2, Gentofte

Some 3,000 people flock to this market every Sunday in the hope they can nab some Royal Copenhagen porcelain or second-hand designer goods at a fraction of the price. Plenty of antiques and vintage pieces make this worth the trip.

Frederiksberg Flea Market

every Sat 07:00-15:00; Bredegade 13, Frederiksberg

This sprawling market offers everything from clothing and books to furniture and antiques. Located near Frederiksberg’s city hall, it’s the perfect area for a Saturday wander and a great place to grab a bargain.

Distortion street parties

May 29-30; Cph N & V; free adm; cphdistortion.dk

Distortion has grown to become one of the biggest music parties in the world. In its prime, it included four street parties; today that has shrunk to two, but each will attract 100,000 people to the streets of Nørrebro and Vesterbro on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Suburban Dance Festival

May 24, 16:00; Blågards Plads, Cph N; free adm

Try out different types of street dancing, from reggaeton and breakdance to hip-hop, house and afro, regardless of whether you’re a beginner or a pro. And make sure you check out the parkour displays and workshops.

3 Days of Design

May 23-25; various venues in CPH; tickets from 100kr; 3daysofdesign.dk

This three-day annual festival for aficionados of design comprises exhibitions and talks – with plenty of international flavour as well.

Copenhagen Beer Festival

May 23-25; Lokomotivværkstedet, Otto Busses Vej 5, Cph SV; 150kr; ale.dk

The long-established Copenhagen Beer Festival at Lokomotivværkstedet was born out of the Danish version of the campaign for real ale.

Engage Festival

May 25, 12:00-23:00; Refshaevej 151, Cph S; 299kr, ticketmaster.dk

For the third year it’s time to embrace Engage, a mix of happy music and great people. The mostly Danish line-up includes D-A-D and Carl Emil Petersen.

Fortovsfest

May 25, 10:00-24:00; Enghave Plads, Cph V; fortovsfest.dk

The child-friendly Fortovsfest includes live music, a flea market and plenty of entertainment.

KLANG

May 30-June 10; various locations; 80-250kr; klang.dk

This avant-garde music festival will host over 30 Danish and international music acts. The festival, now entering its tenth year, is the country’s largest event for contemporary music and will have programs for all ages.

Bloom Festival

May 25-26; Søndermarken, Pile Alle 55, Frederiksberg; free adm; bloom.ooo

Celebrate nature and science in the beautiful surroundings of Søndermarken at Bloom, a festival that has been going strong since 2017. Enjoy two days of talks, walks and open-air debates seasoned with concerts, open labs and creative breathing holes.

Copenhagen Lindy Exchange

May 29-June 2; Kedelhallen, Nyelandsvej 75A, Frederiksberg copenhagenlindyexchange.dk

Enjoy five days of dancing, music and laughter. Daytime activities include boat trips and street parades, while the evenings belong to the dancefloor.

Distortion Ø

May 31 & June 1; Refshalevej Copenhagen; 550kr; cphdistortion.dk

Following the street parties, it is the turn of the Distortion club event offering two nights of dance music and occasional decadence. The emphasis is partying until you drop.