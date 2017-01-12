Late November Events: Celebrating autumn at a law firm, beer pong tournament and mixing Halloween and Xmas

Spooky julefest

Nov 22, 18:00; Etheren, Kemitorvet 208, Lyngby; etheren@dtu.dk

For those who can’t party more than once a season, this spooky Xmas party is perfect! Enjoy cheap drinks in spooky costumes!

International Fall Dinner

Nov 21, 17:30-23:00; IUNO, Njalsgade 19C, Cph S; free adm, iuno@iuno.dk

Danish law firm IUNO is holding a free networking dinner for Danish and international law students at their office. A three-course meal and two different sorts of wine will be served – definitely not a usual student meal. After dinner the students will head to a bar nearby. Appreciate how an international law firm works.

Beer Pong Tournament

Nov 15-16, 15:00-02:00; ScrollBar, Rued Langgaards Vej 7, Cph S; board@scrollbar.dk

ScrollBar is inviting beer-hungry individuals in Copenhagen to a double-header beer pong tournament sponsored by professional services firm EY – so the prizes won’t disappoint! More than anything, beer pong is always helpful for teambuilding. Time to bond with some Danes!

Christmas Lights & Parade

Nov 16, 14:00-16:30; Amagertorv, Cph K; free adm; kcc.dk

True Christmas spirit will spread across Strøget on November 16. Before sunset, Santa and his elves will drive their sleigh through Nyhavn to let people know Christmas has arrived! And then Tivoli and Carlsberg’s dray horses will lead the parade to City Hall Square, where the Christmas tree lights will be switched on at 16:00.

Science & Cocktails

Nov 23, 19:00; Den Grå Hal, Refshalevej 2, Christiania; free adm, graahal@gmail.com

We live in a time when people are questioning their genders and what this means for society. In her lecture ‘Science, Gender and the Brain’, the cognitive neuro-imaging professor Gina Rippon will deliver a heavy dose of knowledge with your cocktails.

Ethiopian cuisine workshop

Nov 26, 15:00-19:00; Trampoline House, Thoravej 7, Cph NV; 425kr; trampolinehouse.dk

Enjoy some colourful cooking and conversations. This charity workshop will teach you how to cook Ethiopian injera flatbread with meat and vegetable stews whilst listening to experiences of what it’s like to be a refugee woman in Denmark. All profits go to a good cause.

Arabian Nights closing film

Nov 15, 17:00- 21:00; Cinemateket, Gothersgade 55, Cph K; 120kr, dfi.dk

Egyptian film ‘Ycoubian House’ concludes the festival. Includes English subtitles and an intro.

Brazilian Nights

Nov 23, 21:00-03:00; Husets Teater, Halmtorvet 9, Cph V; 80kr, post@husetsteater.dk

Huset Teater is throwing a Brazilian party to celebrate 10 years of Group Capoeira Malungos.

Friday Rituals

Nov 15, 22 & 29; Sankt Peders Stræde 34, Cph K; free adm

With live concerts and DJs, Hotel SP34 has the best way to kick off the weekend. Party as hard as you deserve.

Christmas at Tivoli

Nov 16-Jan 5; Vesterbrogade 3; 130kr, tivoligardens.com

Christmas is just around the corner, meaning Tivoli will be open again. Santa and reindeer are ready to meet young souls under the dazzling festive lights.

Cocktail Workshop

Nov 22, 18:00-21:00; Little Green Door, Gammel Strand 40, Cph K; 200kr, ida.dk

The skillful bartenders at oriental-inspired Little Green Door await you with relevant knowledge. Party on after the workshop.

Chilean Bean Stew

Nov 19, 18:00-21:00; KraftWerkets Folkekøkken, Valgårdsvej 2, Cph Valby; 25kr

The community kitchen KraftWerket is serving Porotos Granados, a traditional Chilean summer stew, for just 25 kroner.

Pub Quizzes

Nov 21 & Dec 5 & 19, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr each; five per team /

Dec 2, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 50 each; four PT/

Wednesdays at 20:00; Kompasset Ølbar, Østerbrogade 103, Cph Ø; 100 a table; five PT; reservations necessary via Facebook page/

Last Wed of month; Storm Inn, Stormgade 20; 100 a table; five PT

The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, 800 at Kennedy’s, and the pot at the other two.