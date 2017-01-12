Late November Events: Celebrating autumn at a law firm, beer pong tournament and mixing Halloween and Xmas

Spooky julefest
Nov 22, 18:00; Etheren, Kemitorvet 208, Lyngby; etheren@dtu.dk
For those who can’t party more than once a season, this spooky Xmas party is perfect! Enjoy cheap drinks in spooky costumes!
International Fall Dinner
Nov 21, 17:30-23:00; IUNO, Njalsgade 19C, Cph S; free adm, iuno@iuno.dk
Danish law firm IUNO is holding a free networking dinner for Danish and international law students at their office. A three-course meal and two different sorts of wine will be served – definitely not a usual student meal. After dinner the students will head to a bar nearby. Appreciate how an international law firm works.
Beer Pong Tournament
Nov 15-16, 15:00-02:00; ScrollBar, Rued Langgaards Vej 7, Cph S; board@scrollbar.dk
ScrollBar is inviting beer-hungry individuals in Copenhagen to a double-header beer pong tournament sponsored by professional services firm EY – so the prizes won’t disappoint! More than anything, beer pong is always helpful for teambuilding. Time to bond with some Danes!
Christmas Lights & Parade
Nov 16, 14:00-16:30; Amagertorv, Cph K; free adm; kcc.dk
True Christmas spirit will spread across Strøget on November 16. Before sunset, Santa and his elves will drive their sleigh through Nyhavn to let people know Christmas has arrived! And then Tivoli and Carlsberg’s dray horses will lead the parade to City Hall Square, where the Christmas tree lights will be switched on at 16:00.
Science & Cocktails
Nov 23, 19:00; Den Grå Hal, Refshalevej 2, Christiania; free adm, graahal@gmail.com
We live in a time when people are questioning their genders and what this means for society. In her lecture ‘Science, Gender and the Brain’, the cognitive neuro-imaging professor Gina Rippon will deliver a heavy dose of knowledge with your cocktails.
Ethiopian cuisine workshop
Nov 26, 15:00-19:00; Trampoline House, Thoravej 7, Cph NV; 425kr; trampolinehouse.dk
Enjoy some colourful cooking and conversations. This charity workshop will teach you how to cook Ethiopian injera flatbread with meat and vegetable stews whilst listening to experiences of what it’s like to be a refugee woman in Denmark. All profits go to a good cause.
Arabian Nights closing film
Nov 15, 17:00- 21:00; Cinemateket, Gothersgade 55, Cph K; 120kr, dfi.dk
Egyptian film ‘Ycoubian House’ concludes the festival. Includes English subtitles and an intro.
Brazilian Nights
Nov 23, 21:00-03:00; Husets Teater, Halmtorvet 9, Cph V; 80kr, post@husetsteater.dk
Huset Teater is throwing a Brazilian party to celebrate 10 years of Group Capoeira Malungos.
Friday Rituals
Nov 15, 22 & 29; Sankt Peders Stræde 34, Cph K; free adm
With live concerts and DJs, Hotel SP34 has the best way to kick off the weekend. Party as hard as you deserve.
Christmas at Tivoli
Nov 16-Jan 5; Vesterbrogade 3; 130kr, tivoligardens.com
Christmas is just around the corner, meaning Tivoli will be open again. Santa and reindeer are ready to meet young souls under the dazzling festive lights.
Cocktail Workshop
Nov 22, 18:00-21:00; Little Green Door, Gammel Strand 40, Cph K; 200kr, ida.dk
The skillful bartenders at oriental-inspired Little Green Door await you with relevant knowledge. Party on after the workshop.
Chilean Bean Stew
Nov 19, 18:00-21:00; KraftWerkets Folkekøkken, Valgårdsvej 2, Cph Valby; 25kr
The community kitchen KraftWerket is serving Porotos Granados, a traditional Chilean summer stew, for just 25 kroner.
Pub Quizzes
Nov 21 & Dec 5 & 19, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr each; five per team /
Dec 2, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 50 each; four PT/
Wednesdays at 20:00; Kompasset Ølbar, Østerbrogade 103, Cph Ø; 100 a table; five PT; reservations necessary via Facebook page/
Last Wed of month; Storm Inn, Stormgade 20; 100 a table; five PT
The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, 800 at Kennedy’s, and the pot at the other two.