Late October Music: Defies logic with Rubik and rapping skills

Logic, a 27-year-old rapper from Maryland famous for solving Rubik’s cubes on stage, has just released his third album, Everybody, a densely-packed 70-minute album tackling a myriad of social and political hot topics.

“Everybody is about mental health, domestic violence, mass shootings, drug abuse, racism, indigenous peoples, anxiety, depression, suicide, happiness, money, education, upper and middle and lower class, fear, hate, acceptance, fame, religion, childhood, individuality, peace, love and positivity,” applauds Rolling Stone. So maybe ‘Everything’ would have been a better title.

In case you haven’t guessed, this tour and album is for ‘everybody’, as it will unify all individuals by recognising the flaws of our world and the power of the human condition. And the logic dictates that everyone should buy it.

Mura Masa

Oct 31; Vega, Enghavevej 40, Cph V; 295kr

Mura Masa is an electronic DJ, producer and songwriter from Guernsey in the Channel Islands.

This young artist is known for creating hot, unique tracks through sound layering, samplings and collaboration with other electronic, funk, hip-hop and trap artists.

His most recognised song is ‘Love$ick’, which features A$AP Rocky. It hit the top of the charts in the US and UK in 2016 and perfectly exemplifies the underlying tones of tropical house music often found in his tracks.

His new album is ripe with guest performances from Charli XCX, Damon Albarn, Desiigner, Jamie Lidell, NAO, Tom Tripp and more.

This tour is promised to be fresh with eclectic electronic beats and diversified vocal appearances.

Sylvan Esso

Oct 25; Lille Vega; 185kr

Sylvan Esso, a US indie-pop duo, are touring with their second studio album, What Now, which features sharp female vocal melodies synthesised with innovative electronic layering and soft disco-pop undertones.

Big Thief

Oct 25; CPH Jazzhouse, Niels Hemmingsens Gade 10, Cph K; 180kr

This Brooklyn indie-folk quartet’s brilliant acoustics and heartfelt female vocals create a rich, bright, and emotional edge to soft rock and indie folk. The band are touring with their new album, Capacity.