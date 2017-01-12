Late September Events: Lederhosen and shopping discounts to make you lykke

Octoberfest

Sep 28-30, open Thu 17:00-23:00, Fri 17:00-23:30 & Sat 14:00-23:30; Femøren Amager Strand, Cph S; free adm, packages 299-499kr; oktoberfestdk.dk

Hop off the tube at Femøren and walk a short distance to find yourself amongst other Bavarian beer-enthusiasts.

Live music, lederhosen and litres of German beer will greet you at an event brimming with energy and jocosity.

Check the website for different promotions within the festival: a student day, for instance, or a chance to cut costs with a happy hour.

You can also save yourself the stress of deciding just how Bavarian you want to go on the day by pre-booking and taking advantage of one of their package deals.

From 299-339 kroner you can reserve seats together, order two portions of crisps, one litre of beer or one bottle of white or red wine, one Bavarian Schnitzel plate and one German Underberg.

If you’re feeling indulgent, alternative packages are on offer that include VIP table service, an expanded food menu and Austrian champagne.

The website also includes its own lederhosen shop where a pair of the leather breeches will set you back 66 euros.

For once the women’s range is slightly more affordable at 47-57 euros, but who said it’s exclusively female? Wigs are available too.

If you feel your traditional attire might not find use beyond the confines of the 2,800-person tent, the clothes will also be available to rent – either before or on the day itself. (LS)

Copenhagen Designer Forum

Sep 29-Oct 1, 18:00; Forum, Julius Thomsens Plads 1, Frederiksberg; Fri: 175kr, Sat: 80kr, Sun: 60kr

For all the fashion-savvy people of Copenhagen, or anyone who would like to add a bit of a variety to their wardrobes, the Designer Forum is the place to go.

Held twice every year, the event allows you to find great deals on clothes, shoes and accessories, offering discounts as high as 80 percent on goods from previous seasons.

Friday is VIP day, so make sure you’re there to get the best deals. With only a limited number of tickets available, it’s best you book early or risk missing out. (SBH)

Ricky Gervais

Sep 29, 19:30; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 20, Cph S; 400-550kr

The world-renowned British co-creator and star of The Office and Extras – who is perhaps best known for his unbridled piss-take of Hollywood as the host of the Golden Globe Awards – is performing his stand-up tour ‘Humanity’. (SBH)

Gentofte Night

Sep 29; various locations; gentoftenatten.dk

For one night only, this municipality will be transformed, with all your favourite locations illuminated from the outside and cultural centres – many of which are usually closed to the public – open for a night of reflection and curiosity. (LS)

Toughest Copenhagen

Sep 30; Amager Strandpark, Cph S; toughest.se/da/events/kobenhavn

There’s still time to register for the most physically grueling event of the year. Forty obstacles – over sand, grass, and water – stand between you and the finishing medal. (LS)

Chris Rock

Oct 5, 20:00; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18, Cph S; Price 400 – 600kr

Chris Rock, a veteran of Saturday Night Live and star of numerous films who has hosted the Oscars twice, is coming to Copenhagen. Grab the opportunity to see one of the best standup comedians in the world. (SBH)