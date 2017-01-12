Late-September Events: Let the Blues begin!

Copenhagen Blues Festival

Sep 27-28 and Oct 4-5; various venues; 100-200kr, copenhagenbluesfestival.dk

The 19th Copenhagen Blues Festival is all set to get you in the autumn mood with a high quality musical experience. Although the festival has not as big a scope as the previous years, 19 concerts await, including Shawn Pittman (US), Lindsay Beaver (US), Samantha Antoinette Smith (UK) and more. (RM)

Cinquanta at Montmartre

Sep 27-28, 20:00; Jazzhus Montmartre, Store Regnegade 19A, Cph K; 320kr, jazzhusmontmartre.dk

The pianist, bandoneonist and composer Paolo Russo is turning 50 and to celebrate his birthday special guests are coming to Jazzhus Montmartre from all over the world. Russo will take you into his unique musical universe. Experience his full musical spectrum: from the Nordics to South America, as he wildly improvises like few others can. (RM)

St Albans Church Concert

Sep 27, 16:00; St Alban’s Church, Churchillparken 11, Cph K; ticket info: sarahleena@hotmail.com

St Alban’s Church has invited a British military band, The Band of The Yorkshire Regiment led by captain Gray Clegg. Hurry up! It’s strictly first come first served. Refreshments are available. (RM)

The Clean House

Sep 19-Oct 6; Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 175kr, teaterbilletter.dk

This 2005 Pulitzer Finalist play (see page 21 for more details) is about a sassy young Brazilian comedienne, Matilde, and her adventures in the US where she ends up cleaning a house for a well-do-do family. While she is initially unhappy with her job and her employer’s family, she still dreams of comedy and aspires to meet her soulmate. (RM)

The Road to Palmyra

Sep 20-Mar 1; New Carlsberg Glyptotek, Dantes Plads 7, Cph; 115kr, glyptoteket.com

The first special exhibition in Denmark dedicated to the culture of ancient Palmyra – a city located in present-day Syria. (RM)

Metal Fest

Sep 20-21, 14:00-03:00; Øresundsvej 6, Amagerbro, Cph S; 375kr; amagerbio.dk

To celebrate Heavymetal.dk’s 20th anniversary, young artists from the Danish scene are gathering for a 24-band festival. (RM)

Cars‘N’Coffee

Sep 29, 10:00-12:00; Lundtoftegårdsvej 10, Lyngby; free adm; formulaauto.dk

Formula Automobile, a Ferrari and Maserati dealer, is opening to car enthusiasts. Bring an exciting car, or come as a spectator – register via Facebook. (EO)

Carmen

Sep 14-Feb 15; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; kglteater.dk; 155-945kr; in French with DK subtitles

The sultry señorita is back – directly in fact from the Royal Opera House in London! Georges Bizet’s classic opera − full of steamy Spanish passion, eroticism, raucous stage scenes and familiar songs that will have you swaying on your haunches − was first performed in Paris in 1875 and it’s been wowing audiences ever since.

The Barber of Seville

Sep 21-Nov 21; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; kglteater.dk; 155-945kr; in Italian with DK subtitles

Gioachino Rossini’s beloved 1816 opera ‘The Barber of Seville’ is based on the original story that was the prequel to the one that spawned ‘The Marriage of Figaro’. Reumert award-winning director Martin Lyngbo takes inspiration from classic silent movies to create a rich visual experience.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Oct 9-11; Teaterøren, William Wains Gade 18, Cph; 150kr, place2book.com

This comical Sherlock Holmes adaption by US playwriter Ken Ludwig will make you laugh all night. (RM)

Golden Days

ends Sep 22; multiple venues in CPH; goldendays.dk

The Golden Days festival takes us on a historical journey. This year it is 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Golden Days will zoom in on 1989, communicating the culture, history and knowledge of an event that changed the world.

Pub quizzes

Sep 26 & Oct 10 + 24, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team /

Oct 7, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 50kr, four PT

Don’t miss the quizzes at the Globe and Kennedy’s. The winners get 1,000 kroner at The Globe, and 800 at Kennedy’s.

Zombierun

Sep 22, 11:00-18:00; Rendsagervej 5, Vallensbæk Mose; 250-400kr; zombielobet.dk

Are you a runner or a zombie? Zombierun challenges kids and adults to take part in a unique cross country-run. in which they must avoid zombies looking for a feast. Braaaaains! (EO)