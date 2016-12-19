Looking to try something new this New Year’s Eve but don’t know what to do?

There are plenty of happenings in Copenhagen this year to enjoy with family and friends.

From day events to evening celebrations, you are likely to find something that suits you.

Join in on what the city has to offer this year, and end the last day of the year with a bang!

Sprint into the New Year

New Year’s Eve Race; Dec 31, 09:30-14:00; Gunnar Nu Hansens Plads 11, Cph Ø (start and finish location); 75kr (2 km kids race), 150kr (5/10 km), 200kr (21.1 km); sparta.dk

Start the last day of the year with a fun and festive race for the whole family and good friends! There are different options for adults and children, although one adult can join their races at 09:30 or 11:00. After the races, sparkling wine will be provided for the adults and juice for the children. Feel free to treat yourself to cake as well! But remember to dress up, as there will be prizes for the most festive costumes!

Jump the year away

Dec 31, 12:00; Islands Brygge; free adm

Get refreshed with a jump into the icy cold harbour with a bunch of other crazy Copenhageners. It’ll certainly energise you for the long night ahead!

Lighting up the sky

Dec 31, 11:00-00:30 (fireworks at 00:00); Tivoli Gardens, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; 120kr

Sure to not disappoint, the annual celebration at Tivoli is a classic, go-to New Year’s Eve outing for both Danes and foreigners. It is a magical place on an everyday basis, but see for yourself how much more glimmering Tivoli becomes on this special occasion. The rides are open until 22:00, which gives you time to grab some snacks and warm drinks before you watch the firework show when the clock strikes midnight!

¡Feliz año nuevo!

Cuban New Years Fest; Dec 31, 20:30-05:00; Kedelhallen, Nyelandsvej 75A, Frederiksberg; 200kr (100kr after 00:30)

Celebrate the Latin way at the ultimate Cuban New Year’s Eve Party. The stage is set for an unforgettable evening of delicious food and entertainment (and of course lots of mojitos). There will be shows and the opportunity to take part in traditional dances such as the salsa and conga with the help of guest instructors. Allow the fiery music played by the various DJs to carry you to the dancefloor and get your body moving! Sign up now so you don’t miss it!

Get in the winter spirit

Dec 31, 10:00-21:00; Frederiksberg Runddel 1, Cph V; free adm (50kr skate rental)

Bundle up and come and express yourselves on Frederiskberg Have’s ice rink. You’ll be gliding along the ice, surely making you feel like you’re in a winter wonderland. Just remember to go counterclockwise!

“All night long”

New Year’s Eve Party; Dec 31, 19:30-05:00; Copenhagen Downtown Hostel, Vandkunsten 5, Cph K; 100kr (food ticket)

Bring your friends to this night-long celebration at the place that always knows how to throw a good party. Whether you’re from Denmark or are international, it will be an event you don’t want to miss. First, get some food at their delicious New Year’s Eve-themed buffet from 19:30, then make your way to the bar at 20:30 for a class of champagne. Move to the beat of the DJs, watch the fireworks at midnight and, most importantly, don’t pass up the drink specials!

Royal Celebrations

Dec 31, 23:59; Amalienborg Slotsplads 5, Cph K; free adm

Every year, many Copenhageners and tourists gather at Amalienborg to see in the New Year together with the royal family. Besides the great atmosphere, you get a chance to see Queen Margrethe II and the Royal Guard Parade in red gala uniforms. So if you feel like having a royal celebration this year, that’s the place to go!

3, 2, 1 … Happy New Year!

Dec 31, 23:59; City Hall Square, Rådhuspladsen, Cph V; free adm

If you prefer celebrating New Year’s Eve with lots of people, then Rådhuspladsen (city hall square) is the place to be! You can join the big crowd and count down the last few seconds of this year, while the TV broadcasts the whole event to the rest of Denmark. As Danes are crazy about fireworks, you can expect a real light show right after, led by many cheerful party-goers.

Looking for a bite?

Dec 31 of course

Want to go out to dinner on New Year’s Eve, but not sure where to eat? Here’s a list of different kinds of restaurants that promise a good atmosphere and just as good a menu: Almanac, Axel Borg Bodega, Baest, Bonjour Vietnam, Chai Wong, Fascati (Grand Hotel), Herefore Village, La Rocca, Manzel, Llama, Nimb Brasserie, Pintxos, Nose2Tail, Umami, Vesterbro Bryghus, and most of the places at Tivoli.

Celebrate like a Dane

Dec 31 of course

Invite some friends over and party like the Danes do! Start the night off at 6pm by watching the live broadcast of the queen’s speech, after which you can start your drinking and eating. Enjoy a classic meal of boiled cod with traditional mustard sauce, and end on a sweet note with ‘kransekage,’ a towering cake made out of rings of marzipan symbolising happiness and wealth for the new year. And of course, we can’t forget the fireworks. So grab your safety goggles and leap out onto the streets, whether you want to set off your own or watch someone else’s show!