Living, breathing architecture

Founded in 2014, the Copenhagen Architecture Festival presents a program of films, performances, seminars and exhibitions.
“Copenhagen Architecture Festival explores how architecture characterises our lives and our world – and how our lives affect the architecture” explain the organisers.
One of the highlights is a film competition in which participants can, in a short film of 10-60 seconds, show their version of Copenhagen while on a commuter train. In addition to a cash prize and a six-month free pass for the S-trains, the winning short will be shown at the opening gala on April 26.