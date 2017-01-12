 Living, breathing architecture – The Post

Living, breathing architecture

(photo: Pixabay)
April 23rd, 2017 7:00 pm| by Claudia Maier
Founded in 2014, the Copenhagen Architecture Festival presents a program of films, performances, seminars and exhibitions.

“Copenhagen Architecture Festival explores how architecture characterises our lives and our world – and how our lives affect the architecture” explain the organisers.



One of the highlights is a film competition in which participants can, in a short film of 10-60 seconds, show their version of Copenhagen while on a commuter train. In addition to a cash prize and a six-month free pass for the S-trains, the winning short will be shown at the opening gala on April 26.

 

Cph Architecture Festival


April 27-May 7; various locations; cafx.dk



