Louisiana Art Preview: Of the many, many, she is the one and only

Through her digital portraiture, Dutch artist Rineke Dijkstra explores the vulnerability and transitional nature of the human experience in an expressive manner.

Dijkstra is a world-renowned artist in the mediums of photography and videography who is able to not only capture a moment in time, but also preserve her subject’s perception of that moment to create a realistic interpretation of what it means to be human.

In the exhibition The One and The Many put on by Louisiana and De Pont museum, Tilburg, Dijkstra’s compelling photographic style is taken to Scandinavia, and the result is a visually stunning and emotionally intense display of still photographs portraying the people of this region. In a typical Dijkstra style, her subjects are displayed in a chillingly authentic manner, giving the impression that you are looking into the eyes of an actual human being, not just a photograph of them.

While not necessarily shot in a personal manner, Dijsktra is still able to convey the core essence of the people in her photographs: their vulnerabilities and strengths. Not only does this show her talent as a photographer, but this contrast between shooting style and end result adds a fascinating visual complexity to her work.

This is a must-see exhibition for both photography aficionados and general art enthusiasts alike; come see the faces of Scandinavia through the lens of Rineke Dijkstra.