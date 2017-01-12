March Events: Coffee, chocolate, comedy and a cornucopia of knowledge

Comedy night at The Dubliner

March 7, 20:00; Dubliner, Amagertorv 5, Cph K; 110kr, 190kr for two, billetto.dk

Laugh yourself silly at English Comedy Nights, which is compered by CPH POST columnist Adrian Mackinder. The line-up includes Nico Yearwood, Nigel Ng and Alistair Williams.

Chocolate Festival

March 9-10; TAP 1, Raffinaderivej 10, Cph S; chokoladeselskabet.dk

Join 5,000 others at Denmark’s biggest event for chocoholics. Try the wares of 40-50 exhibitors, take part in lectures and demonstrationss and treat yourself to a chocolate massage.

Coffee Festival

March 1-3; Marketenderiet, Kirsten Walthers Vej 5, Valby

Source amazing coffee and watch Denmark’s best baristas compete to represent the country in the world championship.

Fokus Video Art Festival

Feb 28-March 31; Copenhagen Cultural District & Nikolaj Kunsthal, Nikolaj Plads 10, Cph K; Wed free adm; 70kr; fokusfestival.dk

This is not a traditional festival. Once again Fokus will lift video art out of its traditional setting at the gallery, displaying it at carefully selected city spots – both indoors and outdoors. (VP)

Rival Poets

ongoing, ends March 2; Galerie Mikael Andersen, Bredgade 63, Cph K; mikaelandersen.com

Enter the enigmatic, surreal world of British painter Ryan Mosley, which is inhabited by a cast of fictitious characters impossible to pin down in time and place. (VP)

CPH Knowledge Festival

March 2, 10:00-19:00; Musikkonservatoriets Koncertsal, Rosenørns Alle 22, 1970 Frederiksberg; 495kr

Listen to some of Denmark’s best speakers talk about their areas of expertise at Vidensfestivalen. All the profits go to running the publication RÆSON. (VP)

A World of Love

ongoing, ends Sep 8; Arken, Skovvej 100, Ishoj; 60kr; arken.dk

Arken presents a vast, sensual exhibition featuring the Australian artist Patricia Piccinini’s wondrous universe of fabulous tales and creatures, which has been known to feature the odd mutated human. (VP)

6 Nations at the Globe

ongoing, ends March 16; The Globe, Nørregade 43-45, Cph K; free adm

Local tycoon and wannabe comedian Brian McKenna puts on a great party at The Globe for the 6 Nations. Shown on all nine screens, with every game shown, the place is always heaving. (PM)

Improv Comedy CPH nights

weekly shows Wed-Sat 20:00, stand-up Sun 20:00; Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 100-125kr

The Byens Bedste winner Improv Comedy Copenhagen offers a staggering five English-language shows a week. The pick right now is Murder of Crows, a film noir-inspired show.

Pub quizzes

Feb 28 & March 14, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team / March 4, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 25kr, four per team

Don’t miss the quizzes at the Globe and Kennedy’s. The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, and 800 at Kennedy’s.

Perfect Pose Exhibition

Feb 28-June 16; New Carlsberg Glyptoteket, Dante’s Square 7, Cph V; 115kr; glyptoteket.dk

Explore the body’s many expressions and find your perfect posture. Focusing on the Paris art scene (1789-1914), the exhibition includes France’s top sculptors.

Shoot!

March 7-10; Husets Biograf, Rådhusstræde 13 2th, Cph K; huset-kbh.dk

Husets Biograf is hosting the third edition of Shoot!, an international football documentary film festival. All the films have English subtitles. It truly is the global game. (VP)

North Atlantic Film Days

March 1-9; Nordatlantens Brygge, Strandgade 91, Cph K; bryggen.dk

Enjoy feature films, documentaries and shorts from Iceland, Greeland and the Faroe Islands, with director presentations and Q&As. This year’s theme is women and movies. (VP)

Sjón Film Festival

March 8-10; VerdensKulturCentret, 7 Nørre Allé, Cph N

Sjón presents anthropological audiovisual works along with workshops. This year’s theme in the state of sound. (VP)