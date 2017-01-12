May Performance: Tosca, Turandot and Tricky Dicky

Nixon in China

May 12-June 6; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 150-825kr, kglteater.dk

This 1987 English-language opera takes inspiration from Richard Nixon’s historic state visit to China in 1972. With Johan Reuter in the lead role, and John Fulljames, the KGL is bringing out the heavyweights to portray one of history’s heftiest stories.

Oh Baby … It’s Cole

May 15- June 1, weekdays 19:30, weekends 15:00; Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 185kr; londontoast.dk

Vivienne McKee, the creator of the Crazy Christmas Cabaret, is taking us back to the culturally rich inter-war period to celebrate the life of Cole Porter, the songwriting genius who became the toast of society.

CPH Stage

May 23-June 1; various venues; cphstage.dk

Since making its debut in 2013, CPH Stage has quickly become Denmark’s biggest theatre festival. A fair proportion of the performers are international, coming from countries such as Syria, Germany, Turkey, Brazil, Belgium, Iceland and the UK.

Tosca

May 4, 14, 19 & 23, June 1; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 150-925kr, kglteater.dk

Sweat and tears, lust, envy, murder and love engulf the stage as Maria Pia Piscitelli takes the title role in Puccini’s classic opera. This love triangle has it all: love and hate, and all-out desire and repulsion.

The Real Raw

May 23-25; Corpus, A-salen, Tordenskjoldsgade 10, Cph K; 200kr; kglteater.dk

All-girl Danish rock trio Baby in Vain and five members of the Royal Ballet dance troupe Corpus are deconstructing a live concert. Grab a sneak preview before it heads to this year’s Roskilde Festival.

Turandot

May 31, June 4 & 8; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 150-925kr

Ann Petersen, who last season dazzled audiences as Minnie in Puccini’s La fanciulla del West, will sparkle once again in the demanding title role in Puccini’s fairy-tale opera.

Dark Noon

May 11-June 1; Republique, Øster Fælled Torv 34, Cph Ø; 195kr

Creator Tue Biering is taking charge of an ensemble of South African performers, who will play out an African western to mirror our romanticised ideas of savage Africa. In their own words: “neither black nor white lives matter”.

Dans2Go

May 3-4, 7-9, 14 & 18; Gamle Scene, Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K; 200-260kr

This trio of short ballet pieces is a perfect introduction to beginners. Jiří Kylián’s ‘Symphony of Psalms’ set to music by Igor Stravinsky is inspired by biblical texts, while ‘My Daddy Loves Sugar So Much He Eats It With His Nose’ is a new piece by Oliver Starpov.

Theatre Tapas

May 26 & June 30, 16:00; Teaterøen, Cph K; 160kr; teateroen.dk

Unwind in a relaxing theatrical environment as you nibble on tapas. Watch short presentations, both professional and amateur, on several stages at your leisure.