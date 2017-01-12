 Mid-April Events: Season’s back at the racetrack – The Post

Mid-April Events: Season’s back at the racetrack

Quite a sight in full flight (photo: Klampenborg Galopbane Facebook page)
April 15th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Annaleah Magnuson
Copenhagen’s premier racecourse, Klampenborg Galopbane, is kicking off its 2017 season with the first of its 20 annual meetings.

The history of Danish Gallop goes back hundreds of years.



To thousands of race fans, it is an endless source of excitement and fun (and of course, betting – but only if you’re over 18!).

Saturday entertainment for the family doesn’t get much better than a sunny day at the races!

The gates open at 11:30, and it’s recommended to come in good time to ensure the best possible view of the action.

Nordic Race Copenhagen
April 22; Amager Strandpark 225, Cph S; 550kr, nordicrace.dk

Put on your game face at Amager Beach to ¨embrace the pain¨of competing in the 5th Nordic Race Copenhagen, a course over sand inspired by a military assault course. Easy, medium, hard, extreme -choose the category you think you can cope with.

Sofie Hagen
April 18-20, shows at 18:00 & 20:00; Lygten Station, Lygten 2, Cph NV; 40kr, biletto.dk

Back in her natie Copenhagen, UK-based award-winning stand up comedian Sofie Hagen will be performing her newest set of laughs, ´Sofie Hagen Writes a New Show´. As per usual with Hagen, her shows are in English.

March For Science CPH
April 22, 13:00; route TBA, ends at Christiansborg Slotspads; marchforscience.dk

¨Science, not silence¨proclaims this inclusive march to celebrate sciente´s numerous incredible achievements and speak out against those who discredit or restrict scientific discovery. Yes, namely The Donald.

 

Under Starters' Orders


April 22, first race 12:45; Klampenborg Racetrack, Klampenborgvej 52; 60kr, under-18s free adm; galopbane.dk



