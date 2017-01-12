New shoes for blues: why settle for five days, when you can enjoy two weekends

Blues fan will have to empty their schedules over the coming two weekends!

Once again the Copenhagen Blues Festival is returning with another stellar line-up, including Mama’s Blues Joint, Shawn Pittman and Lindsay Beaver.

The festival is experimenting with its format ahead of its 20th anniversary next year.

Instead of running for four to five consecutive days, it is instead taking place over two weekends at various venues.

Mama’s Blues Joint (DK)

Mama’s Blues Joint is presenting its fourth album, ‘Keep it coming’, at the festival. The ‘Danish Blues Name 2010’ singer-songwriter Lene Strøyer has written 10 new songs in the album. The band consists of a seven-man orchestra and Lene thrives when playing with them. She infuses other genres into the intensity and warmth of blues and re-colours them.

Visit Bartof Station (Solbjergvej 3, Frederiksberg) on September 28 at 21:00.

Shawn Pittman (US)

Inspired by Albert King, Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Pittman has developed a simple and powerful style. He was born and raised in Oklahoma; nevertheless, one can clearly hear that his music is from Texas, and it was in Dallas that he met his biggest influence, Sam Myers, the frontman with Anson Funderburgh & the Rockets.

Watch Pittman at 20:00 on October 5 at Bartof Station.

Lindsay Beaver (US)

In Beaver’s concert, the drum set is at the front so that she can play whilst unleashing her soul. “When I first started out, I couldn’t find a singer I liked and I couldn’t find a drummer I liked, so I decided to do both,” she explains. The singer-songwriting drummer is equipped with abundant knowledge of American roots music – not only blues but also jazz, R&B ballads, and raw rock ’n’ roll. Considering her knowledge and passion, it is not a big surprise that her style is a unique mix, comprising everything from Little Richard to The Ramones, and Billie Holiday to Queens of the Stone Age.

Catch her on the last day of the festival, October 5, at Bartof Station at 20:00.

Miriam Mandipira (US)

Mandipira covers various musical genres from jazz to ballads to blues. She has Zimbabwean roots, and popular songs from Africa are accordingly incorporated into her set. In 2016, she was awarded ‘Danish Blues Name of the Year’. Accompanied by jazz organist Kjed Lauritsen, with Bo Møller on guitar and Rasmus Lund on drums, look forward to a swinging Friday night.

Catch the quartet at LA Fontaine (Kompagnistræde 11, Cph K) on September 27 at 21:00.

Samantha Antoinette Smith (UK/DK)

Smith’s distinctive and powerful voice has seen her take to the stage since she was a kid. After travelling all over the world as a backing singer for big names such as Depeche Mode or Jamiroquai, Smith started a solo career. On the festival’s stage, Smith will present dance-friendly blues. Be ready for her spontaneous and impulsive action – she often throws off her shoes and entertain the audience barefoot.

Smith visits MOJO (Løngangstræde 21C, Cph K) at 22:00 on September 27.

Ticket information for most of the mentioned concerts can be found here.