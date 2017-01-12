 November Art: Looking to nature for guidance – The Post

November Art: Looking to nature for guidance

(photo: Heather Gartside)
October 22nd, 2017 1:00 pm| by Dave Smith
Heather Gartside is a storyteller and photographer compelled to record what she sees and how she feels and reacts.

At Galleri Upper Canada this autumn, the British artist and writer is presenting an exhibition of landscape photography.

The photographs look to nature for guidance, finding a healing power and resilience in wild places.

“I use my own experiences as material, plus a dash of magical realism and a large pinch of salt,” she explains.

SuperBlack
ongoing, ends Dec 3, open Mon-Fri 10:00-17:00, Sat-Sun 12:00-17:00; Nordatlantens Brygge, Strandgade 91, Cph K; nordatlantens.dk
Kristín Gunnlaugsdóttir’s bleak leather works and Margrét Jónsdóttir’s ceramics are united under a common theme: the empty abyss of blackness, where all light and colour goes to decay.

Lars Physant: Serendipia
ongoing, ends Jan 28, open Tue-Sun 14:00-17:00, Wed until 20:00; Kastrupgårdsamlingen, Kastrupvej 399, Cph Kastrup; free adm; kastrupgaardsamlingen.dk
In the social media age, Physant believes the key to a successful online presence can be found in modern painting. He breathes new life into old art, fragmenting and then rebuilding it.

Tori Wrånes: Ældgammel Baby
ongoing, ends Nov 19, open Tue-Fri 12:00-20:00, Sat-Sun 11:00-17:00; Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Nyhavn 2, Cph K; 75kr; kunsthalcharlottenborg.dk
Wrånes creates a dreamlike parallel universe through her surreal installations and sensational performances. Hovering creatures, the artist herself in costume – it’s anything goes.

Public Movement
ongoing, ends Feb 18, open Tue-Fri 11:00-18:00, Sat-Sun 11:00-17:00; Moderna Museet Malmö, Ola Billgrens plats 2-4; free adm; modernamuseet.se
Encompassing work by 15 artists, the exhibition examines how our bodies can challenge social norms and values, power and powerlessness. It includes workshops and performance.

My Music
ongoing, ends March 25; Arken, Skovvej 100, Ishøj; 115kr; arken.dk
Pop music and art collide at an exhibition featuring music videos, sculpture, paintings and installations. Immerse yourself in music by the likes of Beck, Elton John and Snoop Dog, while the art line-up includes Damien Hirst and Roger Ballen.

Heather Gartside: Out of the Blue


Nov 25-Dec 10, open Tue-Fri 11:00-17:30, Sat-Sun 11:00-15:00; Galleri Upper Canada, Thorvaldsensvej 10, Frederiksberg; free adm

