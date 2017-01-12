November Events: The month that’s best spent down an Irish pub

Fans of Irish music will once again congregate as Copenhagen presents a stage dedicated solely to top-class traditional and contemporary Irish music over the first weekend of November.
The festival, now in its 39th edition, will this year take place at Frederiksberg’s new cultural centre KU.BE.
Among the confirmed acts this year are Len Graham & Jack Lynch; Buttons & Bows; and New Road & Gatehouse.
There will also be a céilí dance session where all levels are welcome, as instruction and a helping hand from experienced dancers will be given.
Julebryg Dag
Nov 3, 20:59; various locations
In time-honoured tradition, it’s time to get crazy drunk on the first Thursday of November as horse-drawn carts deliver Tuborg’s limited edition Christmas beer to the local pubs. Look out for the blue santas and famous Tuborg girls, and enjoy the snow!
Big Quiz Nights
The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; Nov 2, 16 & 30, Dec 14, 19:30; 30kr, five per team
Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; Nov 6 & Dec 4; 25kr, four per team
The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, 800 at Kennedy’s. Both quizzes have beer rounds and other spot prizes.
Hubertus Hunt
Nov 5, 10.00; Dyrehaven 8, Klampenborg; hubertusjagt.dk
A popular event in the deer park in Klampenborg since 1900, join the 40,000 spectators who gather to watch the skilled horsemanship on display. Experience the excitement as the 160 riders come flying over the course’s 35 obstacles.
Copenhagen Book Forum
Nov 10-12, 10:00; Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, Cph S; 145kr; bogforum.dk
The forum is an unmissable event for all the voracious readers out there. Come and join Denmark’s biggest book fair, which every year brings famous authors, readers and publishers under one roof.
Kathy Griffin
Nov 25, 19:00; DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Boulevard 13, Cph S; 275kr; drkoncerthuset.dk
Controversial, hilarious redhead Kathy Griffin is here with her ‘Laugh Your Head Off’ tour. Since cutting ‘Trump’s head’ off, Griffin’s views on politics and the media have become essential viewing.