November Events: The month that’s best spent down an Irish pub

Fans of Irish music will once again congregate as Copenhagen presents a stage dedicated solely to top-class traditional and contemporary Irish music over the first weekend of November.

The festival, now in its 39th edition, will this year take place at Frederiksberg’s new cultural centre KU.BE.

Among the confirmed acts this year are Len Graham & Jack Lynch; Buttons & Bows; and New Road & Gatehouse.

There will also be a céilí dance session where all levels are welcome, as instruction and a helping hand from experienced dancers will be given.

Julebryg Dag

Nov 3, 20:59; various locations

In time-honoured tradition, it’s time to get crazy drunk on the first Thursday of November as horse-drawn carts deliver Tuborg’s limited edition Christmas beer to the local pubs. Look out for the blue santas and famous Tuborg girls, and enjoy the snow!

Big Quiz Nights

The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; Nov 2, 16 & 30, Dec 14, 19:30; 30kr, five per team

Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; Nov 6 & Dec 4; 25kr, four per team

The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, 800 at Kennedy’s. Both quizzes have beer rounds and other spot prizes.

Hubertus Hunt

Nov 5, 10.00; Dyrehaven 8, Klampenborg; hubertusjagt.dk

A popular event in the deer park in Klampenborg since 1900, join the 40,000 spectators who gather to watch the skilled horsemanship on display. Experience the excitement as the 160 riders come flying over the course’s 35 obstacles.

Copenhagen Book Forum

Nov 10-12, 10:00; Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, Cph S; 145kr; bogforum.dk

The forum is an unmissable event for all the voracious readers out there. Come and join Denmark’s biggest book fair, which every year brings famous authors, readers and publishers under one roof.

Kathy Griffin

Nov 25, 19:00; DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Boulevard 13, Cph S; 275kr; drkoncerthuset.dk

Controversial, hilarious redhead Kathy Griffin is here with her ‘Laugh Your Head Off’ tour. Since cutting ‘Trump’s head’ off, Griffin’s views on politics and the media have become essential viewing.