November Music: Fighting global oppression with Run the Jewels

Rappers EI-P and Killer Mike combine to form one the world’s boldest hip-hop duos.

Run the Jewels’ new album, RTJ3, echoes heavy bass beats and provocative lyrics that epitomise their quest to express blunt truth.

Trap-beats, fast rap, resounding synths and jazz undertones create an undeniable punch that challenges social structure through heat and defiance.

This third record harnesses the duo’s rage and energy with mature and intentional composition and lyrical honesty, which allows the group to make an undeniable call to action to tackle global oppression.

Ron Pope

Oct 30, 20:00; DR Koncerthust; 225kr

American rock singer-songwriter Ron Park, a self-confessed Bruce Springsteen obsessive, is bringing his Dancing Days world tour to Copenhagen with New Jersey native Brian Mackey in support.

(Sandy) Alex G

Nov 9, 20:30; Loppen; 125kr

This 23-year-old Philadelphian gained an audience uploading tracks recorded in his bedroom and playing on the city’s basement-band scene. An innovative multi-instrumentalist, his raw melodies are a refreshing gift to the modern music scene.

The Kooks

Nov 20, 20:00; Store Vega; 350kr

This Brighton pop-rock quartet are loud, energetic and utterly relatable. A band anchored by a nostalgic alt-rock base of full authentic guitar and genuine lyrics, the Kooks meet at the uncture of indie and alternative with occasional electronic flare.