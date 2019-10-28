October Events: Chaos, coquettishness and comedy coming soon!

Last Tango in Little Grimley

Nov 1-12; Matrikel1, Højbro Plads 10, Cph K; 200kr, teaterbilletter.dk

What do you do when your drama club only has four members and no money with rent coming up soon? Put on the play of a lifetime of course! Chaos, ccoquettishness and comedy ensue in David Tristram’s Last Tango in Little Grimley , which is guaranteed to have the audience in tears of laughter., choking on the free tea and biccies. Dawn Wall and Dina Rosenmeier are among the cast. (HO)

Open Mic Night

Oct 12, 18:00-22:00; Tea:licious Café, Studiestræde 21, Cph; 50kr, 2loops.cph@gmail.com

Try something a bit quirky and chewy on a Friday night. The two things that you will like only when you get used to them: karaoke and bubble tea. Tea:licious Café serves them only for 50kroner – So it’s worth trying!Karaoke doesn’t always need to be an alcohol-involved experience, in fact, tapioca pearls can please you as much! (RM)

Look Back in Anger

Oct 23-Nov 23; Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 40-165kr, teaterbilletter.dk; that-theatre.com

That Theatre presents John Osborne’s Look Back in Anger, the story of Jimmy Porter, a working class man married to a upper-middle class wife. When it was first performed in the 1950s, the play had seismic impact on British theatre and society Based loosely on Osborne’s failed marriage, this gripping play will have you on the edge of your seat. (HO)

Halloween at Tivoli

Oct 11-Nov 3; Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; 130kr, tivoligardens.com

Tivoli greets spooky visitors from mid-October onwards, challenging them to “test their courage in Tivoli”. Will you dare to soak yourself in this pumpkin-spicy fearsome atmosphere? (RM)

Vera’s Clothing Swap

Oct 11, 15:00-22:00; Vester Voldgade, Cph V; free adm; verasvintage.dk

At Veras Clothing Swap, get points for buying clothes by giving away the old clothes you are not interested in anymore. The first three items are free! (RM)

Draw away

Oct 13 & 20, 13:00-15:00; Statens Museum for Kunst, Sølvgade 48-50, Cph K; 160kr, billetto.dk

To mark its new exhibition ‘Danish Golden Age’, SMK are holding drawing sessions among its array of plants, lamps and plaster casts. (RM)

Havnecup

Oct 29, 09:30-15:30; Portland Towers, Göteborg Plads 1, Cph K; free adm

Fishing Copenhagen is hosting a tournament in Nordhavn to see who catch the longest cod. Don’t be scared, no experience needed! Last year’s winner was 66cm long! (RM)

Art & Porn

ongoing, ends Jan 12; Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Nyhavn 2, Cph K; 90kr, kunsthalcharlottenborg.dk

Kunsthal Charlottenborg is celbrating the 50th anniversary of the legalisation of visual pornography in Denmark. (RM)

Marsden Hartley

ongoing, ends Jan 19; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; 125kr, louisiana.dk

US painter Marsden Hartley was a bridge between European and American modernism. (RM)

Artsnips

Oct 13, 18, & 24; various locations; 365kr, artnsips.ticketbutler.io

Professional artists are ready to help you, but also to back off if that’s what you prefer. Canvas, paint, brushes, apron, and even a drink will be offered. (RM)

Fun for kids

Oct 12-13, 09:30-15:30; Botanical Garden, Gothersgade 128, Cph K; free adm, snm.ku

The Natural History Museum is arranging activities where kids can learn about sustainability. (RM)

Culture Night

Oct 11, 18:00-23:45; various venues; all night pass 95kr, kulturnatten.dk/en

The first-ever Culture Night took place on 15 October 1993 and since then it has become an institution. This year more than 250 culture sites are involved. Last year 4,000 passes were sold. (RM)

Hungry Hungry Dragon

Oct 14; No Stress Bar, Nørregade 26, Cph N; 120kr, ti.to/dragos-cristian-comedy

English stand-up comedy that focuses on differences between European countries has been travelling around the world and finally arrives in Denmark. (RM)

Zoo after closing

Oct 15, 17:20-19:20; Copenhagen Zoo, Roskildevej 32, Frederiksberg; 350kr, fof.dk

After the zoo closes, what are the animals doing at dusk? The Cph zoo invites young guests for an exclusive evening. Don’t miss the new pandas, Xing Er and Mao Sun! (RM)

CPH Zine Fest

Oct 19, 12:00-20:00; Ungdomshuset, Dortheavej 61, Cph; free adm, kontakt@ungdomshuset.dk

Some 46 zine makers are gathering at Ungdomshuset to exhibit their works. Bring your own zines and talk to the zine makers about their work. And don’t miss the after-party! (RM)