Opera Review: This time the travesty came well before the ending

La Traviata is a love story – a darkly ironic one.

No rose gardens here!

Violetta, the protagonist, is sick – critically so. In the teeth of her condition, she dedicates her life to pleasure, while also selling herself to wealthy Parisians.

Then comes an unwelcome intrusion into her life: real love in the form of Alfredo. Their love quickly burgeons, and for a short time it seems as though her fate, along with Alfredo’s, is destined to move towards a happy conclusion.

And then a second intrusion, this one genuinely unwelcome: Alfredo’s father, who dissuades Violetta from marrying his son, which he succeeds in doing.

The emotional climax of the opera comes in two parts. First, there is the agony of Violetta’s decision to abandon Alfredo. Second, the desperation felt by Violetta and Alfredo when she realises her mistake (her real crime is to betray love).

The latter climax is of course compounded by her condition (tuberculosis) getting worse and finally taking her life.

Disappointing first act

What will be clear from this short précis is that this particular opera is a powerful emotional journey. Any production must do justice to its emotional zenith and nadirs.

The pairing of soprano Gisela Stille and tenor Francesco Castoro in the first act, where the emotional focus is the flowering of a new love, was disappointing.

Much better were the second and third acts, where the performance is far more accomplished and therefore emotionally confident.

Good Violettas come in threes

It has been said that the role of Violetta is one of the most demanding in all of opera. Ideally, one could cast three different sopranos to play the part of Violetta, such are the changes in the role across the three acts. In the first act, a singer especially at home with coloratura; in the second, a lyric soprano; and in the third a dramatic soprano.

Of course not only is this a challenge in and of itself. It is also the case that the tenor must prove a good match for all three Violettas. They must sing as one when singing together. The success and the shortcoming of this production may be understood in this light.

Paris brought to life

For the rest, David Radok’s production is very enjoyable. The world of this opera is that of a hedonistic, high class, modern-day Parisian social scene, and the stage set and costumes bring that world memorably to life.

More importantly, La Traviata is also an opera rich in choral and ensemble parts, and the Royal Danish Opera Chorus performed with distinction – especially during the party scene at Flora’s house.