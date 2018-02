Director Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen loves a curveball, and this time the audience can sit in the middle of the stage and fully immerse themselves in Christopher Durang’s 2012 Tony Award-winning dramedy.

This is not so much a tale of sibling rivalry but unravelling as Vanya and Sonia face a threat of eviction from their movie star sister Masha.

With HIT regulars Vanessa Poole and Dina Rosenmeier on board, another assured rendition looks guaranteed.