 Performance Preview: This clone wars is truly thrilling – The Post

Performance Preview: This clone wars is truly thrilling

Three’s company for Ian Burns (photo: That Theatre)
February 17th, 2018 6:00 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Not sure whether it was good timing on behalf of Hollywood, but did you know that the film Multiplicity and Dolly the Sheep both came out in July 1996.

But the Michael Keaton vehicle failed to capitalise, paying the price for playing one of humanity’s most ethical minefields for laughs. Overshadowed by a lamb, young Dolly even robbed it of its sci-fi genre.

Fortunately for Caryl Churchill, she chose the more serious approach in her 2002 play about a neglectful father (Ian Burns) who chose to clone his disruptive five-year-old son Bernard after sending him away shortly after the death of his mother.

Some 35 years later, Bernard (Rasmus Emil Mortensen) returns to confront his father, and it quickly emerges there might be more than one clone.

Churchill’s examination of human identity rings true with a modern age that arguably started with the birth of Dolly.

Eternal life, albeit through clones, is suddenly on the agenda. At a time when the world is increasingly our oyster, our destiny could no longer be ours to control.

“This contains more drama, and more ideas, than most writers manage in a dozen full-length works,” enthuses That Theatre’s founder, Ian Burns, who has recruited Helen Parry, his first ever drama teacher, to put him through his paces.

“Part psychological thriller, part topical scientific speculation, and part analysis of father-son relationships, this is a tremendous play: moving, thought-provoking and dramatically thrilling.”

A Number


Feb 21-March 24, Mon-Fri 20:00, Sat 17:00; Krudttønden, Cph Ø; 165kr, concessions, teaterbilletter.dk; that-theatre.com; 60 mins; over-15s only

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Performance Preview: This clone wars is truly thrilling
Business
Business News in Brief: Danish pizza restaurateur vows to fight for right to keep name
News
Science and Nature News in Brief: DTU makes ‘star’tling space discovery
International
Denmark may have to bring back jailed IS fighters from Syria

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved