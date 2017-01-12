 Performance Preview: Tony-nominated play to make Danish debut 44 years after Broadway splash – The Post

Performance Preview: Tony-nominated play to make Danish debut 44 years after Broadway splash

The play premieres on August 28

Tackling social issues with grace (photo: ACThespians)
August 23rd, 2019 9:43 am| by Arushi Rajput

The theatre company Afro-Cosmopolite Thespians (ACT) is proud to present the 1975 Tony-nominated drama ‘For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf’ to Danish audiences.

Black feminism
The play, woven together by 20 poems, is one of the most acclaimed works of  Ntzoke Shange, an American playwright and poet known for addressing issues relating to race and feminism in much of her creations. 

The play traces the struggle of African-American women. First published in 1975, it made its Broadway debut in 1976 and has since been adapted into a book and a television film. 

As Ntozake Shange herself explained: “Where there is a woman, there is magic.”

Poetry, drama, music and dance
The performance is a blend of theatre’s four quintessential elements – poetry, drama, music and dance – taking the audience through the lives of seven African-American women living in an oppressed society where issues of racism and sexism are prevalent.

These women of colour take us on a journey of how to cope in such a world and embrace their lives of colourfulness. 

The play examines social issues such as sisterhood, rape, abortion, abandonment, domestic violence and coming of age. 

This will be the first ever performance of the piece in Denmark.

 

Catch the premiere!


Aug 28-Sep 1, 19:00; KuBe, Dirch Passers Alle 4, Frederiksberg; 165kr, teaterbilletter.dk; more information here. 



Latest News

Local
Summer returning with a vengeance to Denmark
Activities
Performance Preview: Tony-nominated play to make Danish debut 44 years after Broadway splash
Opinion
Opinion • Tourism in Copenhagen: There’s loads of room
News
Viva Vuelta! Fuglsang looking for redemption in Spain

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved