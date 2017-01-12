Performance Preview: Tony-nominated play to make Danish debut 44 years after Broadway splash

The theatre company Afro-Cosmopolite Thespians (ACT) is proud to present the 1975 Tony-nominated drama ‘For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf’ to Danish audiences.

Black feminism

The play, woven together by 20 poems, is one of the most acclaimed works of Ntzoke Shange, an American playwright and poet known for addressing issues relating to race and feminism in much of her creations.

The play traces the struggle of African-American women. First published in 1975, it made its Broadway debut in 1976 and has since been adapted into a book and a television film.

As Ntozake Shange herself explained: “Where there is a woman, there is magic.”

Poetry, drama, music and dance

The performance is a blend of theatre’s four quintessential elements – poetry, drama, music and dance – taking the audience through the lives of seven African-American women living in an oppressed society where issues of racism and sexism are prevalent.

These women of colour take us on a journey of how to cope in such a world and embrace their lives of colourfulness.

The play examines social issues such as sisterhood, rape, abortion, abandonment, domestic violence and coming of age.

This will be the first ever performance of the piece in Denmark.