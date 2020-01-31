Performance Review: Wet with excitement, it really hits the spot!

This HIT production of ‘Old Times’ must rank as one of the sexiest ever adaptations of renowned playwright Harold Pinter’s work.

It’s a notable achievement given the multi-interpretative nature of the 1971 play has seen many theatre groups give it a wide berth. Pinter himself angrily told an actor to “just say it” when he was questioned about how the line should be said.

And the overall result is that most productions are rather dry.

HIT’s interpretation was the opposite: wet with excitement, it really hit the spot.

Strong non-verbal additions

Having read the script in preparation for the premiere last night, I had been anticipating something very different – particularly as a friend had warned me that it could be a trying evening.

On stage at Krudttønden – the production will from February 5 switch its cast around and move to Matrikel1 by Gammel Strand – the non-verbal gestures and inferences came thick and fast to quickly cement character personalities and additional plot development.

The actors invaded each other’s personal space, using daring eye contact and physical interactions to make most of the audience blush.

Actors thriving under pressure

Krudttønden provided an intimate stage setting where the audience could easily immerse themselves into the play.

Its unlimited angles gave the audience the sense they were really look into someone’s living room as a voyeur.

For the performers – Andreas Lyon (Deeley), Jana Pulkrabek (Kate) and Dina Rosenmeier (Anna) – there is no apron to hide behind, but at no point did they look uneasy.

Thriving in the close proximity, the electricity was palpable as Anna luxuriously put on a pair of panties. The audience, perhaps disinclined at the start of the play as Kate and Deeley anticipate the arrival of their house guest, were leaning forward in their seats by this point.

Pulkrabek in the more reserved role as Kate offered a foil to Anna’s frivolity, which Rosenmeier executed with great confidence and charm – an actress on top of her game.

Explicit at times, we had drinking, singing, dancing and grinding – none of which is in Pinter’s script! – and in the second half director Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen helmed the proceedings to a sensually erotic peak.

Absorbing re-interpretation

HIT has once again succeeded in masterfully presenting an absorbing re-interpretation of Pinter’s work.

Continuing until February 2 at Krudttønden, the play will resume on February 5 on a circular stage at Matrikel1, this time with Rosenmeier joined by two fresh actors, real-life husband and wife Tom Hale and Camilla Søeberg, the well-known Danish actress.

Seen from all angles, things might get even steamier – the perfect antidote for the frosty city.