At the crack of dawn, they woke up to a new world order

Set on the eve of Winston Churchill’s defeat in the 1945 General Election, a momentous day in British history – one of several elephants in the room that pervade the first season of the epic Netflix series ‘The Crown’ – Patrick Marber’s erotic reworking of August Strindberg’s naturalistic play ‘Miss Julie’ is a compelling psychological drama and examination of class.

In an English country house, the privileged Miss Julie (Maria Winther Nørgaard) strides into the servants’ quarter, a section of the house emancipated (temporarily at least) by Labour’s landslide victory, and starts to flirt with the chauffeur (Benjamin Stender).