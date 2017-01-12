 Early-April Performance: Fear’s on thy pillow – The Post

Early-April Performance: Fear’s on thy pillow

(Photo courtesy of Leftaeld )
March 31st, 2017 7:00 am| by Jessica Cavallaro
Copenhagen’s newest English-language theatre company, Leftfield Theatre (see chpost.dk for more details), is proud to present its very first production: The Pillowman.

Written by Martin McDonagh, the director and screenwriter of In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths, it promises to be a powerful piece of theatre and not for the squeamish!



Founded by former CTC actor Lee Elms (the LE of Leftfield!), the theatre group wants to showcase exhilarating plays similar to the kind of programs that have made HBO such a success, and they are convinced The Pillowman will leave audiences wanting more of the same.

Elms has assembled a talented, mostly young cast, and he is confident their exuberance and raw talent will overcome their lack of experience.

The Pillowman is considered to be one of the most provocative plays of the last quarter of a century.

Mixing comedy and terror, the story follows a young writer, Katurian, and his mentally impaired brother, Michael, who is being questioned in prison about the children’s tales he has written – gloomy stories that have inspired copycat killings on the streets outside.

Two interrogators, Tupolski and Ariel, trawl for a comedic yet alarming resemblance between the real and fictional worlds, while also searching for the personal responsibility of the writer and his brother.

The play includes both narrations and re-enactments of Katurian’s stories.

The Pillowman will leave you on the edge of your seat until the very last line.

THUNDER – One-Woman Power Performance
March 28-April 1; 20:00; WAREHOUSE9, Halmtorvet 11, Cph V; 40-125kr; teaterbilletter.dk

Helene Kvint is transforming herself into the Nordic mythology hero Thor – Thunder Goddess, while also dealing with the strains of everyday life.

After the 45-minute performance, there will be a brief performing area with the backstage team each night.

THUNDER shows how the hard choices we make can affect everyday life and, in this case, the ability to save the world. You won’t want to miss this inspiring performance!

Cell
April 8-29; Republique, Øster Fælled Torv 37, Cph Ø; 60-120kr; republique.dk
With a guest performance by MusicArt, Cell will show scientific research and results through audience participation when both the audience and the dancers and musicians enter an enormous cell.

Spamalot
March 22-April 30; Tivoli Concert Hall, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; 180-840kr; tivoli.dk
Based on the myth of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Spamalot is an amusing parody of the whole musical genre showcasing some of Denmark’s most talented actors and comedians.

 

The Pillowman


March 31-April 9, performances Mon-Sat 18:30, Sun 13:00; Bastarden Theatre at HUSET-KBH, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; tickets 70kr, concessions available, place2book.com; huset-kbh.dk

 

