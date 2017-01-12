 Late-April Performance: The talk of the town – The Post

Late-April Performance: The talk of the town

(photo: Playmate)
April 22nd, 2017 7:00 am| by Jessica Cavallaro
Talking Heads
April 27-29, 19:00; HIT – House of International Theatre, HUSET-KBH, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; 80-150kr, place2book.com

Malmö theatre group Playmate presents Talking Heads by Alan Bennett – three monologues originally written by the iconic British playwright for television.



The monologues will be performed and intertwined into one lively piece of theatre, adapted by the actors for the stage.

Directed by Annalisa Rossi, with music by Claudio Rosati, the play stars three Malmö-based British actors – Vanessa Poole, Kevin Benn, and Robin Gott – who will be performing the play in their home city in May.

It’s guaranteed you will be laughing out loud as you wipe the tears away.

Tales of Hoffman
April 29-June 9; Opera House, Main Stage, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 125-895kr; kglteater.dk

Based on three short stories by the often drunk poet and protagonist ETA Hoffman, the story follows Hoffman as he recollects the women he has loved and lost setting the plot in motion. (JC)

Teater Tapas
April 30, 16:00-20:00; Teaterøen, William Wains Gade 18, Cph K; contact carlos@teateroen.dk to perform
Artists stage 15-minute performances of any style or genre in English, Danish or without words. April’s theme is ‘opportunities’. And yes, tapas are served.



