 Mid-April Performance: It´s electrifying! – The Post

Mid-April Performance: It´s electrifying!

Tesla was portrayed by David Bowie in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Pestige’. The jury’s still out (photo: Magicalhobo)
April 17th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Jessica Cavallaro
Why Not Theatre Company presents a Why Not Pop Up production of Mr Tesla Played, the story of Nikola Tesla, an unrecognised hero who many regard as the true father of the electric age.

His drive, inventiveness and need to create are shown through a monologue in a very intimate setting, creating a close relationship between the audience and performer.



It also shows what happens when an ambitious person is way ahead of his time.

As Why Not Theatre points out, Mr Tesla Played … and electrified the world.

Jewels
April 22-May 19; Royal Danish Theatre, Old Stage, Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K; 95-695kr; kglteater.dk

An abstract full-length ballet performing for the first time in Denmark. Come and follow the three jewels – emeralds, rubies and diamonds -as the choreographer tells the story of classic ballet.

Night of the Kabukimono
April 22, 21:00; Damhuskroen Rødovre, Roskildevej 244, Rødovre; 290-450kr, billetto.dk

With participation and performance at the core of this one-night party, Grotesque Burlesque invites you to become a part of celebrating the 150-year anniversary or Japanese-Danish relations.

 

 

Mr Tesla Played


April 18-26; Knabrostræde 23, Cph K; 120kr, whynottheatre.dk



Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
