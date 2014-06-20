Contact us Advertise with us

Performance: With dreams this good, who'd want to wake up?

Contemporary circus celebrates Hieronymus Bosch (photo: per Morten Abrahamsen)
September 1st, 2016 7:00 pm| by Alessandra Palmitesta
Bosch Dreams
Sep 3-17; Republique Teater, Østerfælled Torv 37, Cph Ø; 245-365kr; republique.dk

This year marks the 500th anniversary of the death of Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch, who inspired the surrealist movement with his visionary paintings.
Republique, in collaboration with the Canadian contemporary circus company Les 7 doigts de la main, has created an anniversary show that will be firstly performed at Republique and then go on tour in the Netherlands.
Bosch Dreams is a contemporary circus show that will take the audience on a surreal journey.
Acrobats from Les 7 doigts de la main will perform across a 3D platform of projected videos – a creation of the French-Argentine video artist Ange Potier.

The Flying Dutchman
Sep 3-Oct 15; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 125-795kr, kglteater.dk



The legend of the ghost ship The Flying Dutchman is returning to the Opera House. The revival of Wagner’s opera explores this nautical myth, taking the audience on a musisal odyssey within the waves of art.

Selene Muñoz: Presence
Sep 7-11; Dansehallerne, Bohrsgade 19, Cph V; 125-195kr, dansehallerne.dk

With this cross-modern dance performance Selene Muñoz questions the way people communicate. In particular in her work she explores how modern media affects the way we relate to each other.

The Fairy Queen
Sep 9-Oct 2; Gamle Scene, Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K; 95-740kr, kglteater.dk

Based on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this is a sumptuous baroque creation of The Fairy Queen. Purcell’s music is played by Concerto Copenhagen, one of the best baroque orchestras in the world.

Swan Lake
Sep 15-Nov 4; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 125-795kr, kglteater.dk 

Some 150 years on from its creation, Swan Lake still enchants all generations. This is an ambitious interpretation of the masterpiece in which Tchaikovsky’s music is danced in a futuristic setting.

JOHN & JOEL
Sep 25-28; Glassalen Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; 295-365kr, billetlugen.dk

A journey through 25 of the greatest Elton John and Billy Joel hits, including ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘Your Song’, will be performed by musical stars Christoffer Brodersen, Astrid Højgaard and Christian Berg.


