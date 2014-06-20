Ugly Douglas
Sep 2-18, various times; Dansekapellet, Bispebjerg Torv 1, Cph NV; 40-125kr, teaterbilletter.dk; ages 9+
Break dance meets Hans Christian Andersen in this retelling of a classic fairy tale. Experience the tale of the ugly duckling in a new light with Uppercut Dance Theatre, as the story becomes a piece of physical theatre.
The internationally touring dance company produces about 70 performances in Denmark annually. It is particularly known for merging modern dance with performance and for challenging common perceptions of modern dance.
In 2015, choreographer Mark Philip was nominated as Dancer of the Year for the Reumert Award and also received the Ballet Master Albert Gaubiers scholarship.
In this performance, his and the dancers’ talents are combined with H C Andersen’s beloved story to create a contemporary interpretation. It promises to be a fast-paced, breathtaking journey.
Prepare to watch as four dancers learn the lesson of accepting yourself that the little duckling learnt a long time ago. Tickets are already selling out, so make sure you get yours soon!