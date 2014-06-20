Ugly Douglas

Sep 2-18, various times; Dansekapellet, Bispebjerg Torv 1, Cph NV; 40-125kr, teaterbilletter.dk; ages 9+

Break dance meets Hans Christian Andersen in this retelling of a classic fairy tale. Experience the tale of the ugly duckling in a new light with Uppercut Dance Theatre, as the story becomes a piece of physical theatre.

The internationally touring dance company produces about 70 performances in Denmark annually. It is particularly known for merging modern dance with performance and for challenging common perceptions of modern dance.