Contact us Advertise with us

You ain’t see HC Andersen like this before

Ugly Douglas promises to be a breathtaking journey! (photo: Uppercut dance Facebook page) Ugly Douglas promises to be a breathtaking journey! (photo: Uppercut dance Facebook page)
September 2nd, 2016 10:30 am| by Sohini Kumar
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Ugly Douglas
Sep 2-18, various times; Dansekapellet, Bispebjerg Torv 1, Cph NV; 40-125kr, teaterbilletter.dk; ages 9+

Break dance meets Hans Christian Andersen in this retelling of a classic fairy tale. Experience the tale of the ugly duckling in a new light with Uppercut Dance Theatre, as the story becomes a piece of physical theatre.

The internationally touring dance company produces about 70 performances in Denmark annually. It is particularly known for merging modern dance with performance and for challenging common perceptions of modern dance.



In 2015, choreographer Mark Philip was nominated as Dancer of the Year for the Reumert Award and also received the Ballet Master Albert Gaubiers scholarship.

In this performance, his and the dancers’ talents are combined with H C Andersen’s beloved story to create a contemporary interpretation. It promises to be a fast-paced, breathtaking journey.

Prepare to watch as four dancers learn the lesson of accepting yourself that the little duckling learnt a long time ago. Tickets are already selling out, so make sure you get yours soon!


Latest News

Ugly Douglas promises to be a breathtaking journey! (photo: Uppercut dance Facebook page)
You ain’t see HC Andersen like this before
Have fun at quiz nights! (photo: iStock)
Early-September Events: The exact opposite of a wake in fact
The suspect was known to the police (photo: City Police)
Suspected Christiania shooter dead
A performative arena is expected at Nauman's exhibition (photo: James Isberner © MCA Chicago)
Early-September Art: On the trail of Copenhagen Contemporary
Can Lars Løkke Rasmussen and the government get their ideas pushed through? (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen)
2025 negotiations begin today
Get ready to see another side of the Danes (photo: iStock)
Coming Up Soon: Unlocking the secrets of Danish humour with a translator

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved