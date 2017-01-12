 Preview: Silliness, sarcasm and sexiness in ‘Last Tango in Little Grimley’ – The Post

(all photos: Laura Joanna)
November 2nd, 2019 1:55 pm| by Roselyne Min

‘Last Tango in Little Grimley’, which starts today at Matrikel1 on the corner of Højbro Plads in the city centre (a cafe that apparently sells some of the best croissants in town), is a 1994 play written by David Tristram, a British playwright who has recently branched out into writing films too.

It charts the tale of a desperate amateur dramatic society in the British Midlands that has dwindled in size to just four actors and is facing ruin.

In arrears with their rent, they decided to make one last attempt to turn things around, by opting for a play with a sexual nature.

Their journey to the stage is comical, chaotic, part coquettish and part crude.

Adapted to suit Copenhagen
Tristram encourages theatre productions to “be sure to add a liberal sprinkling of local references for extra spice”, and this play has accordingly been adapted with a cosmopolitan twist tailored for Copenhageners.

Performing the honours are director Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen and lead actress Dawn Wall, who is probably best known in these parts for playing the lead in That Theatre’s ‘Educating Rita’, although more aptly she is better known among Danish circles for her role in the web series ‘Lief Porno’.

Joining Wall on stage are Dina Rosenmeier, a standout in the recent HIT production of ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’, along with Pejman Khorsand-Jamal (various CTC productions), Tom Hale (solid turn in ‘The Lover’ earlier this year) and Alun Thomas.

If you love silliness and sarcasm
Apparently this show is well suited to those who enjoy the Carry On films, Monty Python, ‘The Goon Show’, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ or ‘Fawlty Towers’.

If you enjoy a cross between British sarcasm and all-out silliness, and are not offended by the odd bit of nudity (over-12s are welcome), then this sounds like it could be a lot of fun.

The brand-new Gammel Strand Metro is located near the theatre, and British tea and biscuits will be served to the visitors (along with a few English-language newspapers?!) as they take their seats.

Be ready to more than grin at Grimley’s grim future!

Buy tickets here.

 

Last Tango in Little Grimley


Nov 1-12; Matrikel1, Højbro Plads 10, Cph K; 200kr, teaterbilletter.dk

