Redifining hygge underneath the cherry blossom

Some people spend a lifetime waiting to find the perfect cherry blossom. It’s no joke, and according to Kasumoto in The Last Samurai, it is not a wasted life!
For two days this year, we can also look for that perfect blossom.
This year the Japanese Embassy is inviting everyone to Sakura Festival in Langeline Park to look for the perfect cherry blossom and celebrate the arrival of spring.
The event is even more special as 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of Danish-Japanese diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Sakura Festival in Copenhagen.