 Rollo rollover at Burns Night at the Dub tonight! – The Post

Rollo rollover at Burns Night at the Dub tonight!

If you missed him at the St Andrew’s Society function at the weekend, catch him tonight and dance on the tables to the Proclaimers

(all photos unless stated: Hasse Ferrold)
January 26th, 2017 11:25 am| by Dave Smith
The St Andrew Society of Denmark celebrated Burns Night early this year with a supper event at Cirkel-Ordenen in Frederiksberg on January 21.



Guests put on their kilts to feast on Scotch broth and haggis, sink a few wee drams and listen to the entertainment of Angus Rollo, and a piper or two

Society president Kaj Larssen was at hand to preside over the proceedings

This year’s ‘immortal memory’ address was given by Simon C Mears, the president of the St George Society Denmark.

(photo: Clive Thain)

Fear not if you missed out, as the Dubliner pub (Amagertorv 5, Cph K) is hosting its own Burns Night celebration on the actual day itself, Thursday January 26.

(photo: Clive Thain)

It starts at 19:30 (tickets: 180 kroner) and includes whiskey tasting, haggis, neeps and tatties, a piper and a live show by Angus Rollo, pictured on the right with landlord Gus (centre right) and Grant (left) from the Dubliner at one of the events several years ago

