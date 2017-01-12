Roskilde 2019: Farveblind breaks in Apollo Stage with driving Danish rhythms

Danish locals Farveblind took the stage at Apollo on Wednesday afternoon, delivering the stage’s first concert of Roskilde 2019 to an enthusiastic reception.

As a building techno beat spread a head bob through the modest crowd, strobe lights blasted in broad daylight as a trio of youth, clad entirely in greyscale wardrobe, took their battle stations with little delay.

The group’s set list was something of an intersection between a Berlin warehouse rave and the Blue Man Group, marinated in driving rhythms, corrosive bass and the occasional vocal guest. Displayed in the background, distorted geometric digital graphics evoked an acid trip defined by the Windows XP screensaver selection. Farveblind’s track ‘Bad,’ featuring rapper KillASon, stirred the growing crowd into a rollicking mosh pit.

For the next half hour or so, Farveblind ran on a perpetual cycle of announcing they were on their last song, playing an aggressive, driving number, and co-ordinating a linear ‘Wall of Death’-style mosh as one band member took a break to dance around with a tambourine.

Featuring well-received guest appearances from Danish artist Lydmor and UK rapper Paul Stephan, Farveblind roused Apollo Stage for its inaugural act of Roskilde 2019, transforming a crowd of half-drunk passers-by and local fans into a rollicking, moshing pack of Roskilde-goers – an apt parallel for the rising energy of the festival as it enters its streak of big-name concerts.