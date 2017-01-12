 Roskilde 2019: Joey Purp commands Apollo with crisp lyrics and pounding production – The Post

Roskilde 2019: Joey Purp commands Apollo with crisp lyrics and pounding production

★★★★☆☆

A right mosh up (photo Aaron Hathaway)
July 5th, 2019 1:55 pm| by Aaron Hathaway

As the Brazilian samba beat of Jorge Ben’s hit ‘Mas, que Nada!’ echoed out from the Orange Stage on Thursday afternoon, Apollo Stage countered the gentle melody with the drum machine’s guttural throb. In the minutes before American rapper Joey Purp took to the stage at Apollo, Rio de Janeiro and Chicago’s west side became unlikely neighbors.

Chicago raps on Danish soil
Rain spat down in thin waves over the trash bag-clad crowd – an audience much on the younger, streetwear-inclined end of Roskilde’s attendees. After some 10 minutes’ delay, layered rap air horns heralded Joey Purp’s thundering debut, riling the stationary masses into a mosh of waving palms and open, panting mouths. Mountainous bass, and a sparse, spiraling synth melody backed Purp’s crisp delivery, kicking the show off to an undeniably strong start.

With two mixtapes and one critically-acclaimed album to his name, Joey Purp took to the stage with a diverse discography just as well suited to bringing out reflective head-nodders as he is capable of sparking moshes. Purp’s set began with highlight tracks from his debut album ‘Quarterthing’, followed by an abbreviated tour through his 2016 mixtape ‘iiiDrops’, which was best received during his hit single ‘Photobooth’. Though occasionally overshadowed by the volume of his backing beats, Purp’s vocal delivery was consistent and clear –maintaining his flow even as he rode prone across the supporting hands of the front row.

Overall, the concert leaned toward the more down-tempo end of Purp’s portfolio, which occasionally seemed at odds with a crowd somehow determined to mosh to every number. Assorted teens, evidently determined to be seen moshing, pushed the crowd into anticipatory mosh circles during obviously lower-energy tracks, which consistently fell flat with general disinterest. This moshing inclination finally found its outlet during the end of the concert, when Purp brought the tempo to a peak with the punching ‘Girls @’, featuring Chance the Rapper.

By the end of his set, Joey Purp proved himself in his ability to please established fans and sway curious newcomers. Through a windswept, grey Thursday, Purp’s punctual lyricism and pounding bass production brought new life to the limbs of the Apollo audience, marking a solid success for the American rapper on his continuing ascent as an international artist.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Roskilde 2019: Pop music with a twist of hygge, Mø rocked the Orange Stage
News
News in Digest: Bee good and trim your plans
Business
Business Round-Up: Students from top Danish universities compete to be the next big startup
News
Health News Round-Up: The graveyard shift … it really is!

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved