Roskilde 2019: Pop music with a twist of hygge, Mø rocked the Orange Stage

She has never lost her humility, even after smash successes, and she puts it all on display while singing her heart out.

Lean on Mø

The concert was satisfying because it built up to an amazing climax. Her large catalogue of hits kept the audience engaged and her vocal ability was on full display.

By the time we got to her mega-hit ‘Lean On’, the crowd was worked up into a lather and the excitement just seemed to elevate song after song.

She kept the mood light with stories and anecdotes in between songs and it certainly was a fun, lighthearted experience.

One big party

Mø’s shows have the advantage that she has the perfect song to close a show. So, it was only right that she ended with a bang with ‘Final Song’.

The audience had been dancing, jumping in unison and singing along for over an hour, but still didn’t seem to want to let her go. Leaving them wanting more is a sign of a true showman. And she certainly is that.

It was a great show by Mø, who came home and conquered where it all started. But she didn’t rest on her laurels, as she gave an all-out performance that resonated with the crowd deeply.

This was the case whether you had experienced one of her shows before, or whether it was your very first time. The Dane delighted the audience on this evening with a solid, stand-out medley of all her hits. Great stuff!