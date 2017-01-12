Late-November Events: Rumba with Tony’s sister and salsa with his little friend at the Latin Festival

Copenhagen Latin Festival

Nov 25, 20:00-02:30; Støberiet, Blågårds Plads 5, Cph N; 100kr, latinfestival.dk

Shake your body and dress to impress like it’s the disco scene in Scarface. Risk a Cuban rumba with Tony’s sister and maybe you’ll end up in a salsa with his little friend.

Cubakultur is once again inviting you to its studio for some full-on salsaton, bachata, reggaeton, Afro Cuban, rueda and more.

There will be live music, dance shows and lessons from 20:00, and then the night will be rounded off by DJ Master Silot and Demis.

If you want a headstart, don’t miss the dance workshops at Kapelvej 44 from 14:00-17:00. (EB)

Momo & the Time Thieves

Nov 19 & 26, Dec 3 & 10, 15:00; Operaen, Cph K; 110-525kr, kglteater.dk

With five stars from Politiken and Berlingske, this new child-friendly, Danish-language opera by composer Svitlana Azarova comes recommended.

Based on a novel by Michael Ende, it tells the story of a girl of mysterious origins named Momo who does not know how old she is. However, she is great at listening and uses her skills to help people solve problems.

Politiken’s reviewer took four “YouTube-consuming” children aged five to 10 with him and they were all absorbed, later describing the performance as “exciting”, “beautiful” and, err, “violent”. (EB)

The Scorpions

Nov 29, 20:00; Royal Arena; 400-500kr

Get the lighters out and feel the wind of change, although that title has become more ironic over the years following their heyday, as the last thing they’ve ever done is change … unless that includes lightbulbs interfering with their crowd effect. (BH)

The War on Drugs

Nov 26, 20:00; Tap 1; 450kr

Founder Kurt Vile is long gone, but this Philadelphian indie rock band, who dabble in neo-psychedlia and Americana, are still very much alive, unlike Pablo Escobar for example. Not to be confused with the US government’s smokescreen to sell arms, these guys are the real deal. (BH)

Counter Strike final

Nov 25, 13:30; Royal Arena; 230-530kr

Six of the world’s top Counter Strike teams will be battling it out at the Blast Pro Series, which the Royal Arena promises will be in a “new and explosive format” – hopefully in a Keith Moon fashion. Unfortunately, the teams don’t actually kill each other. (BH)

Drug Scare Cinema

Nov 18, 21:00, Huset’s Biograf; 75kr

Masturbation made your penis fall off and drugs offered a one-way ticket to the funny farm. Join this celebration of 60 years of American drug-scare movies – a collection of footage from an era when fighting the commies in Vietnam sounded like a good career move. (BH)

Bodies Beyond Borders

Nov 17-18, 15:00-24:00 & 12:00-02:00; Warehouse9, Halmtorvet 11A, Cph V; 50kr, warehouse9.dk

Tania El Khoury with ‘As Far As My Fingertips Take Me’ is the headliner on this strong international line-up. At the title suggests, the curators were inspired by Brexit, and most of the performers have a British connection. (BH)

Marc E Bassy

Dec 11th; Lille Vega; 200kr

The smooth R&B sounds of Marc E Bassy will be on display at Vega in December. Expect to hear the full range of hits from his ‘Gossip Columns’ album, including ‘You & Me’ which boasts 22 million YouTube views and counting. Look for a true show as he will be exhibiting his vocal chops.