September Kids: Flying the flag and going to the dogs, as Tivoli approaches 173rd birthday

It’s not like we ever need an excuse to go to Tivoli, but there’s none better than helping the themepark to celebrate its 173rd birthday!

Tivoli is accordingly holding a concert featuring musician guards from the Tambourkorpset, Fanevagten and Musikkorpset.

Of course, Tivoli is rarely shut for long. On September 24, its summer season is closing, but it will soon be open for Halloween from October 13 to November 5.

And then two weeks later, it will be opening its doors for its Christmas season – on November 18. (AD)

Dog’s Day at Tivoli

Sep 10; Tivoli; included in admission; tivoli.dk

Who said Tivoli has gone to the dogs? The themepark is once again teaming up with the Danish Kennel Club for an annual day of canine celebrations, promising plenty of treats for both well-behaved dogs and their owners. (LS)

King’s Vegetable Garden

Sep 4-18, Mon 15:30-17:30; Kongens Køkkenhave, Øster Voldgade, Cph K; free adm

Like growing flowers and shrubs, growing veggies is an art that kids can learn about by participating in the cultivation and care of Kongens Køkkenhave – a popular and modern vegetable garden in the city.

Both children and adults are welcome to visit and see how berries, vegetables and edible flowers are grown.

Volunteers can also learn about growing veg in a sustainable manner from a gardener from Tag Tomat. (SBH)

Sea Fun!

Sep 3, 12:00-13:00; Fisketorvet, Kalvebod Brygge 59, Cph V; free adm; ages 3-9

andrea dominguez

Bring your kids to the Fisketorvet shopping centre to meet Hik, a fun hammershark who loves attention and making kids laugh.

This time Hik is doing a theatrical performance and is eager to show you all his talents.

After that, if your family is still up for more fun, you can stay and listen to wild stories from the depths.

The narrator is a fish expert from Blå Planet who will also reveal fun facts about all the colourful fish in the aquarium, and then you can stay to watch them get their lunch. (AD)

Our Beautiful Planet

ongoing until Sep 3, 15:10; Tycho Brahe Planetarium, Gl Kongevej 10, Cph V; 150kr, under-12s: 99kr; planetariet.dk

This is a great chance for kids to come and learn about Earth as seen from space in the movie ‘Our Beautiful Planet’.

Presented in a fantastic IMAX format, the film provides a great visual experience and a good understanding of our planet and galaxy.

Filmed from the International Space Station, the movie is produced in collaboration with NASA and shows amazing footage of the planet.

While continuing to explore and gain knowledge about the galaxy, the film also allows kids to develop a deeper connection with the place we all call home. (SBH)

Kalle Kronhjort at Bakken

Ongoing all opening days in the afternoon; Bakken, Dyrehavevej 62, Klampenborg; 135kr; bakken.dk

With antlers as large as transmitter aerials, you can’t miss Bakken’s new friend! Kalle Kronhjort (red deer) is waiting for you to make sure you have fun, but be careful … he loves to tease! (AD)

Family Art Cruise

Sep 3, 16:00-18:00; Statens Værksteder for Kunst, Strandgade 27B, Cph K; adults 150kr, children 50kr; politikenbillet.dk

It’s time to discover your inner artist. Take your family aboard the Family Cruise and observe as artwork is created. And then try out one of the art workshops yourself. (AD)

Sunday fun at SMK

Sun in Sep, 13:00-13:45; Statens Museum for Kunst, Sølvgade 48-50, Cph K; 30kr + museum entry

Collect inspiration on a Sunday tour through the museum exploring its artwork. Observe different patterns and colours, so you can later make your own imaginative art book in the Children’s Workshop. (AD)

Yoga day at Absalon

Tue 10:00-11:00 & Thu 11:00-12:00; Absalon, Sønder Blvd 73, Cph V; 50kr; under-1s

Pamper your body and mind at yoga class while your baby enjoys herself in the play area. Baby can even join in for some of the exercises. Remember to sign up and look at the rules! (AD)