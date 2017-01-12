September Performance: After some reflection, an evening well spent

Don your most fashionable sunglasses and roll up your sleeves for a night of blinking, flashing and tinkering at the second annual Reflektor Light Festival.

Søndermarken park will host ten experimental light exhibitions, where artists and engineers will be illuminating the night with little regard for norms and regularity. Pieces will be new, malleable and undoubtedly breathtaking.

Tours, walks and creation stations encourage you to play alongside the professionals, affecting the space in new ways.

Artists behind such works as The Wave waterfront walkway will be featured, with all of them converging on the park in early October. (NM).

Battleground

Oct 11-14; Republique, Østerfælled Torv 34, Cph Ø; 95-195kr; republique.dk

Canada’s Louise Lecavalier uses dance as her loaded weapon. The ‘unstoppable avatar’ was an icon at La La La Human Steps and even once shared the stage with David Bowie. This performance is breathtaking. (EB)

We are dancers

Oct 23-24; KoncertKirken, Blågårds Plads 6A, Cph N; 40-80kr, dansehallerne.dk

Ever wondered how the process of a dancer can be applied in other artistic and non-artistic situations? In this performance, a wide range of materials, movements and sounds answer the question! (EB)

Dans2Go

Oct 24-March 9; Gamle Scene, Kongens Nytorv, Cph K, 260kr, kglteater.dk

Experience world-class ballet: from the neoclassic to the modern. The program is perfect for both dance fanatics and those new to the scene. The KGL’s Nikolaj Hübbe has created a brand new work for this year’s show. (EB)