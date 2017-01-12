Something for the Weekend: Charlie at the Globe

Charlie Waller will be performing live at The Globe Irish Pub this weekend.

The former Rumblestrips frontman will be joined by Romas, as the pair harmonise their way through the evening.

While the event is free entry, make sure you get there well ahead of the 22:00 start time to reserve a good seat!

Good pedigree

The former Rumblestrips frontman has an excellent vocal range and has enjoyed much success with hits such as ‘Motorcycle’ during his career.

British TV comedy ‘The Inbetweeners’ also saw fit to use the band’s songs as backing music in numerous scenes.

With Romas having delivered some fantastic performances at the Globe’s live acoustic Sunday sessions, the punters this weekend are definitely in for a treat.

Football friend

The live music will follow a great day of live sport at the Globe, including World Cup rugby as the hosts Japan take on Ireland (for which the pub will open for especially at 08:45) and plenty of Premier League action – including testing away titles for the title contenders Liverpool and Man City at Sheffield United and Everton.

And don’t forget to order some food. CPH POST recommends the club sandwich, which is great value for money for 110 kroner.