 Something for the Weekend: Charlie at the Globe – The Post

Something for the Weekend: Charlie at the Globe

September 27th, 2019 4:32 pm| by Ben Hamilton

Charlie Waller will be performing live at The Globe Irish Pub this weekend.

The former Rumblestrips frontman will be joined by Romas, as the pair harmonise their way through the evening.

While the event is free entry, make sure you get there well ahead of the 22:00 start time to reserve a good seat!

Good pedigree
The former Rumblestrips frontman has an excellent vocal range and has enjoyed much success with hits such as ‘Motorcycle’ during his career.

British TV comedy ‘The Inbetweeners’ also saw fit to use the band’s songs as backing music in numerous scenes. 

With Romas having delivered some fantastic performances at the Globe’s live acoustic Sunday sessions, the punters this weekend are definitely in for a treat. 

Football friend
The live music will follow a great day of live sport at the Globe, including World Cup rugby as the hosts Japan take on Ireland (for which the pub will open for especially at 08:45) and plenty of Premier League action – including testing away titles for the title contenders Liverpool and Man City at Sheffield United and Everton.

And don’t forget to order some food. CPH POST recommends the club sandwich, which is great value for money for 110 kroner.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Something for the Weekend: Don’t miss the grand Metro opening on Sunday!
Activities
Something for the Weekend: Charlie at the Globe
Business
Business Round-Up: Vejle displaces Esbjerg as Denmark’s fifth biggest city
General
Catch a sneak peek at Copenhagen’s new City Ring Metro

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved