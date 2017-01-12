Spring art and other events in Copenhagen

This coming month’s art schedule provides a wide range of options for gallery visitors.

In the exhibition #Whatif? (Kunsthal Charlottenborg, from March 17) internationally-renowned artists such as Renzo Martens, Lara Baladi and Forensic Architecture ask hefty questions such as “What if art could eradicate poverty?” and “What if we could live without fossil fuels?”

Hieroglyphs – Symbolist Drawings 1890-1910 (Statens Museum for Kunst, from April 19) demonstrates the importance of draughtsmanship to the Danish artistic scene at the turn of the 20th century. The exhibition elaborates upon an age of creativity in which symbolism became prominent within the country.

The annual presentation from the graduates of the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts (Kunsthal Charlottenborg, from April 14) will display the work of 26 budding talents who’ve recently completed six years of academic education. Artists will use a variety of mediums including video, film and sculpture.

Lea Gulditte Hestelund is interested in how human bodies are ascribed meaning in contemporary western societies. In her solo exhibition, Consumed Future Spewed Up As Present (Overgaden, from April 7), she explores this topic through mysterious scenarios taken from science-fiction plotlines.

Danish digital artist Christoffer Birkkjær and Portuguese visual artists Duarte Filipe regularly collaborate to explore the intersection between classical drawing and computer visualisation. In their new installation, Even (Overgaden, from April 7), the artists examine landscape features such as mountains, cliffs, rivers and valleys.

First day of the racing season

April 6, 18:00; Klampenborg Galopbane, Klampenborgvej 52; 60kr; galopbane.dk

Enjoy the fun and competitive spirit of Klampenborg Racetrack as it begins its 2018 season. Enjoy a flutter or two, listen to music and enjoy some great food and racing at the track. (MA)

Big Quiz Nights

March 22, April 5 & 19, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team

April 9 & May 7, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 25kr, four per team

The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, and 800 at Kennedy’s. And who knows, the odd rollover has been known to go too.

Designer Forum

April 6-8; Forum, Frederiksberg; 50-120kr; designerforum.dk

At Denmark’s largest outlet event, save up to 80 percent on leading brands for both men and women, which fortunately for us would cost more to send back to the supplier than give away at these prices. Go VIP on Friday and get first dibs.