Summer Events: Jiving, dancing, chilling – a season on full throttle

Copenhagen Jazz Festival

July 5-14; multiple locations in Cph; prices vary; jazz.dk

The city’s annual celebration of jazz returns, once again bringing some of the world’s finest musicians. Events will be spread throughout the city at a diverse range of venues.

Valby Summer Jazz

July 5-13; various locations in Valby; prices vary; cowbellmusic.dk

Serving as a kind of side-festival to the larger Copenhagen edition, the Valby version aims to capture the same essence but on a more intimate level.

Stella Polaris

Aug 3; 12:00-21:00; Frederiksberg Have, Frederiksberg Runddel; free adm; stella-polaris.dk

Frederiksberg’s biggest park will again be transformed into one large outdoor chill-out zone, with relaxed electronic music played throughout the day. Bring a picnic or indulge in the diverse street food on offer.

Summer Dance

ongoing, ends July 25; Mon-Thu 19.00-22.00; Fælledparken Cph N; sommerdans.dk

You can now learn how to dance, for free! There is a range of styles you can choose from including kizomba, tango, folk dance, and Bollywood.

Danish Derby

Aug 11, doors open 12:00; Klampenborg Galopbane, Klampenborgvej 52; 90kr; galopbane.dk

Held just north of Copenhagen near the deer park, this Danish classic is a great event for the whole family to attend.

Rita’s Blue Flea Market

July 21, Aug 18 & Sep 15; 12:00-17:00; Kulturhuset Indre By, Cph K

Aug 4 & Sep 1; 12:00-1700; Sønder Boulevard, Cph V

Rita’s market attracts a younger crowd searching for vintage and second-hand clothing. Fight your way through the crowds to seek out some of that Scandi style.

Move Copenhagen

July 11-14; Refshalevej 151, Cph K; ticket prices vary; movecopenhagen.com

Celebrating the diversity of movement over several days, the festival hosts over 100 workshops to teach subjects such as slacklining, yoga and parkour.

Friday Night Skate

Aug 2 & 23, Sep 13, 20:00-22:15; see fns-cph.dk for starting point; free adm

A fun way to experience the city on a summer evening, Friday Night Skate through 20km of Copenhagen is a great way to hang out with friends.

Grøn Koncert

July 28; 13:00 – 21:30; Valbyparken; 275kr; groenkoncert.dk/valby

It’s that time of year again – Grøn Koncert! Danish acts Alphabeat and Dizzy Mizz Lizzy are among those performing. A good old fashioned day of fun with a range of food and drink available. All profits from stall sales go to Muskelsvindfonden’s work.

Fluo Moon Party

June 27; secret location TBC

Party from midnight to dawn with a playlist of techno, electro and house songs. Safe to say this is on!!!!

Street Food at the Lakes

Aug 9-11, Fri 15:00 – 21:00, Sat 11:00 – 21:00, Sun 11:00 – 19:00; Peblinge Dossering CPH N; streetfoodomsoeerne.dk

This three day food festival has a focus on diversity and entrepreneurship. All vendors will offer a tasting dish for just 40kr. If you appreciate good food, cold beer and beautiful surroundings then get this one on your calendar. See Facebook for more details.

Crafts And Design Fair

Aug 8-10; Frue Plads, Cph K; free adm; dkod.dk

This historic crafts and design fair is showing no sign of slowing down. Professionals and amateurs from all over Scandinavia will be there to showcase their pieces, including jewellery pieces and graphic design.

Strøm Festival

Aug 7-10; various venues in Cph; stromcph.dk

Strøm Festival will once again offer electronic music fans a wide choice of events featuring big names from Denmark and the US at a number of eclectic venues, from nightclubs to churches. Most are free entry.

CPH Historic Grand Prix

Aug 3-4; Hulgårdsvej, Bellahøj; 300-550kr, under-13s: free adm with a paying adult; chgp.dk

The ‘flagship of Danish Motorsports’ will once again take place in Bellahøj this year, offering the thrills and spills of the track, a splendid range of vintage cars, and fun for the youngsters.

Copenhagen Pride

Aug 13-18; various venues; copenhagenpride.dk

The largest human rights festival in Denmark is mostly held at Pride Square and Rådhuspladsen, offering a week of free concerts and shows that accumulate in a huge parade on Saturday the 17th.

Andy Warhol

ongoing, ends Sep 8; Moderna Museet Malmö; free adm

Discover a whole new side of Warhol that you didn’t know existed. The exhibition is created in a very special atmosphere including silver foiled walls, quotes, murals and a soundtrack with all the Velvet Underground songs.

Stråla Yoga at Absalon

Fridays 09:15; Absalon Church, Sonder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 50kr

Stråla Yoga focuses more on the process than the final postures, leaving more space to move intuitively and naturally.

Pub quizzes

July 18, Aug 1 & 15, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team

July 1, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 25kr, four per team

Don’t miss the quizzes at the Globe and Kennedy’s. The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, and 800 at Kennedy’s.

Improv Comedy CPH nights

weekly shows Thu & Fri 20:00, Sat 19:00, 20:00 & 21:00, Sun 18:00; Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 100-125kr

Improv Comedy CPH offers English-language shows throughout the summer, but with a slightly more limited program. So check the website before you go.

Copenhagen Fashion Week

Aug 6-9; various venues; copenhagenfashionweek.com

Scandinavia’s largest fashion week mainly consists of industry events. But running alongside the runway and trade shows, there are a number of events geared towards fashion lovers, from free goodie bag promotions to the fabulous events on Strøget.

Summer in the City

July 18-21; 15:00 – 02:00; Onkel Dannys Plads 1-9, Cph V; free adm

Back for the fifth time this excellent music festival showcases new and upcoming names from the Danish scene.

Bubbles and Oysters

Every Friday until the end of August; 16:00 – 18:00; Bøf og Ost, Gråbrødretorv 13, CPH K; Oysters 10kr, Bubbles 50kr; www.boef-ost.dk

Sit outside and relax at the beautiful Gråbrødretorv whilst enjoying this summer classic combination.

Malmö Festival

Aug 9-16; malmofestivalen.se

If you’re looking for a getaway from Copenhagen life, head across the Øresund to a festival that bridges music, art, food and culture. With over 1.4 million visitors a year, it is the largest culture festival in Scandinavia.

A World of Love

ongoing, ends Sep 8; Arken, Skovvej 100, Ishoj; 60kr; arken.dk

A vast exhibition featuring the Australian artist Patricia Piccinini’s wondrous universe of fabulous tales and creatures, which has been known to feature the odd mutated human.