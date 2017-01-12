Summer Events: Standing tall, proud of the city

Copenhagen Pride

ends Aug 18; various venues; copenhagenpride.dk

The largest human rights festival in Denmark is mostly held at Pride Square and Rådhuspladsen, offering a week of free concerts and shows that climaxes in a huge parade on Saturday the 17th.

Louisiana Literature

Aug 22-25; Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; louisiana.dk

Louisiana Lit is returning to celebrate the best in contemporary literature from around the world. Various authors will be positioned around the museum in different settings, taking part in readings, songs and discussions.

Friday Night Skate

Aug 23 & Sep 13, 20:00-22:15; free adm; fns-cph.dk

A fun way to experience the city on a summer evening, Friday Night Skate will take you on a 20 km route through Copenhagen. It’s a great way to hang out with friends.

Copenhagen Harbour Festival

Aug 23-25; kulturhavn.kk.dk

With its long coastline and checkered history at sea, waterborne activities come second nature to the Danes. This festival will shine a light on the best that the city’s harbour areas have to offer with activities, games, music, dancing and water sports galore.

Finders Keepers Design Market

Aug 24-25; Øksnehallen, Halmtorvet 11, Cph V; finderskeepers.dk

This huge indoor market brings together designers and traders in one place with an emphasis on design. The vendors are carefully selected by a panel of experts. It’s a great place to find furniture, jewellery, photography and more.

Copenhagen Cooking

Aug 28-Sep 1; Israels Plads, Cph K ; copenhagencooking.dk

Definitely one for the foodies, this festival includes hundreds of events, classes and tours – you could say it has an emphasis on learning as you eat. Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

Copenhagen Songwriters Festival

Aug 29-Sep 1; Onkel Dannys Plads, Cph V; csf.dk

Celebrating its 11th anniversary, this festival focuses on the craft of songwriting, both in Denmark and abroad. Cited as Denmark’s ‘most hyggelig event’, this one is for music lovers looking for something different.

Copenhagen Soul Weekender

Aug 29-Sep 1; various locations; check Facebook for tickets (two free events; two cost 90kr)

Copenhagen is treated to an international line-up of gifted DJs playing their best and most soulful original vinyl late into the night.

Karrusel Electronic Music Festival

Aug 30-31; Refshalevej 185, Cph K; 1 day: 250kr, 2 days: 350kr

Tried and tested in Odense, this Distortion’s house and techno festival is moving to Refshaleøen. While German DJ Dixon is among the headliners, the event’s main focus is showcasing new Danish talent on the scene. Two days, two stages and a themepark carousel – this open-air festival is your archetypal rave.

Cars‘N’Coffee

Sep 1 & 29, 10:00-12:00; Lundtoftegårdsvej 10, Lyngby, Cph; free adm; formulaauto.dk

Just as it says on the tin. Formula automobile, a Ferrari and Maserati dealer, opens its doors to those with a common passion for cars. Bring an exciting car, or come as a spectator – register via Facebook.

Golden Days

Sep 6-22; multiple venues in CPH; goldendays.dk

The Golden Days festival takes us on a historical journey. This year it is 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Golden Days will zoom in on 1989, communicating the culture, history and knowledge of an event that changed the world.

Tech Festival

Sep 5-7, 08:00-23:30; Kødbyen, Slagtehusgade 10; tickets 40 euros (approx 300kr); techfestival.co

Tech Festival is the place where humans and technology meet. Includes talks, workshops, installations and, of course, drinks.

Copenhagen World Music Festival

Sep 5-8; multiple locations; tickets available from locations; cphworld.dk

The Copenhagen World Music Festival is back with a stellar line-up of world music at locations all over the city.

Port Wine pop-up

Sep 14, 16:00-19:00 & 19:00-22:00; Halmtorvet 9, Cph V; 299kr for 30 drink tokens; drikportvin.dk

Select from more than 80 different bottles of port wine to tease your taste buds, including a number of unique bottles. If you book in advance you can also enjoy tapas-style cheeses, meats and breads with dips.

Copenhagen Half Marathon

Sep 15, 11:15; Øster Alle, Cph K; 485kr, register to run at cphhalf.dk

Awarded by the IAAF with a Road Race Gold Label in 2017, this is simply one of the finest half marathons around – and also the quickest. There’s still time to get fit for this one, so register soon to avoid disappointment. Alternatively, come along and support the runners, from the elite to the newcomers.

Copenhagen Oktoberfest

Sep 19-21 & 27-28; Femøren, Amagerstrand; seat and drink packages from 200kr, free adm; oktoberfestdk.dk

This is the tenth year for Copenhagen’s Oktoberfest – it’s becoming a tradition of its own. Traditional music and of course German bratwurst. With TV2 Lorry visiting, you’ll want to be wearing your best lederhosen and dirndl as you wash down litres of cold German beer. Prost!

Zombierun

Sep 22, 11:00-18:00; Rendsagervej 5, Vallensbæk Mose; 250-400kr; zombielobet.dk

Are you a runner or a zombie? The Zombierun gives both children and adults the opportunity for a unique cross country-run. In between safety zones runners must try and avoid the wandering zombies looking for a feast. Braaaaains!

BIG presents Formgiving

ongoing, ends Jan 5; Danish Architecture Centre, Bryghuspladsen 10, Cph K; 110kr; dac.dk

Take an architectural journey from the beginning of the universe to modern life and into the future. Leading architecture firm BIG’s exhibition invites you to reflect on the human capacity to create the environment we live in: from humble beginnings to a world created by humans.

Gentofte Market

Every Sun 07:00-14:00 until Oct 6; Bregnegårdsvej 2, Gentofte

Some 3,000 people flock to this market every Sunday in the hope they can nab some Royal Copenhagen porcelain or second-hand designer goods at a fraction of the normal price. Plenty of antiques and vintage pieces make this worth the trip.

Friday Rock at Tivoli

Every Fri until the end of Sep; Tivoli; prices vary, annual pass: 350kr; fredagsrock.dk

Step into the wonderful Tivoli Gardens to enjoy Friday night concerts by some of the biggest names around. Upcoming acts include Tina Dickow, Lauryn Hill and Mø. Get there before 19:00 to save money on entry!

Sand Sculpture Festival

ongoing, ends Oct 20, 10:00-17:00; Kajgaden 7, Hundested; sandfestival.dk

Take a day trip to marvel at giant sculptures created by international artists. Enjoy activities or laze around at the nearby harbour.

Experimentarium

open daily 09:30-17:00; Tuborg, Havnevej 7, Hellerup; experimentarium.dk

Take a trip with your children to a world-class science centre that celebrates curiosity and a playful approach to science. Experimentarium brings science to life through hands-on exploration.

Thorvaldsen Market

Every Fri & Sat until Oct, 08:00-17:00; Thorvaldsen Plads 2, Cph K

This treasure trove of antiques and collectables is not very big, but fans of Danish design with a keen eye will certainly be able to seek out some gems here. If not, the setting alone is enough to visit.

Frederiksberg Market

Every Sat 09:00-15:00 until Oct 19 (no market Aug 17); Smallegade, Frederiksberg

This sprawling market offers everything from clothing and books to furniture and antiques. Located near Frederiksberg’s city hall, it’s the perfect area for a Saturday wander and a great place to grab a bargain.

Bubbles and Oysters

Fridays until the end of Aug, 16:00-18:00; Bøf og Ost, Gråbrødretorv 13, Cph K; oysters 10kr, bubbles 50kr; boef-ost.dk

Sit outside and relax at the beautiful Gråbrødretorv whilst enjoying this summer classic combination.

Improv: four shows a week

Thu-Sun, check website for details; Improv Comedy Copenhagen, Frederiksholms Kanal 2, Cph K; improvcomedy.eu

Friday is Cocktail Night where for just 150 kroner you get a show and a cocktail. Every night has a different team, so check out the website to see what suits your comic taste.

Malmö Festival

ends Aug 16; various locations; malmofestivalen.se

If you’re looking for a getaway from Copenhagen life, head across the Øresund to a festival that bridges music, art, food and culture. With over 1.4 million visitors a year, it is the largest culture festival in Scandinavia.

Pub quizzes

Aug 29 + Sep 12 & 26, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team / Sep 2, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 50kr, four per team

Don’t miss the quizzes at the Globe and Kennedy’s. The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, and 800 at Kennedy’s.

Rita’s Blue Flea Market

Aug 18 & Sep 15, 12:00-17:00; Kulturhuset Indre By, Cph K

Sep 1, 12:00-1700; Sønder Boulevard, Cph V; ritablaaslopper.dk

Rita’s market attracts a younger crowd searching for vintage and second-hand clothing. Fight your way through the crowds to seek out some of that Scandi style.