The 48-hour party people are back!

(photo: Event Facebook Page)
April 23rd, 2017 7:00 am| by Annaleah Magnuson
Copenhagen’s diverse local cultural hub presents its ever-popular fifth annual two-day culture festival, which showcases events for all tastes, flaunting Nørrebro’s quirky and fun creative atmosphere.

Since its inception in 2012 with overwhelming success, the festival has grown in performances and attendees, but the goal has never changed: to create a space where all are welcome to experience those who boldly represent Nørrebro’s dedication to individual expression.



Festival head Niels Ladefoged emphasised his aim to showcase Nørrebro’s unique cultural life, stating that its densely-populated 4 sq km area “creates unique conditions for diversity and culture … we want to give the cultural growth a frame and stage for ideas, projects, and creative happenings.” He also highlights the festival’s exceptional ability to “promote new partnerships and build bridges between the neighbourhood’s many stakeholders and citizens”.

The late-April spring sunshine will provide a perfect mood for this year’s festival, which will feature events for children, large concerts, fun workshops, street parties, art exhibitions, and much more to be announced. The festival anticipates over 15,000 visitors to its 70 participating local partners and 60 unique events, which will be aided by numerous volunteers.

Admission is of course free, and everyone is welcome to drop by for as long or as little as they like to experience all this incredible event has to offer!

 

April 28, 17:00-April 30, 17:00; Cph N; 48timer.com



