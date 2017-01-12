The 48-hour party people are back!

Copenhagen’s diverse local cultural hub presents its ever-popular fifth annual two-day culture festival, which showcases events for all tastes, flaunting Nørrebro’s quirky and fun creative atmosphere.

Since its inception in 2012 with overwhelming success, the festival has grown in performances and attendees, but the goal has never changed: to create a space where all are welcome to experience those who boldly represent Nørrebro’s dedication to individual expression.