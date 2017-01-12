Theatre Preview: In pursuit of the American Dream there’s no house she won’t clean

Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen – the director of House of International Theatre’s latest play, Sarah Ruhl’s comedy ‘The Clean House’, which makes its debut at Krudttønden theatre tonight ahead of an almost three-week run – is in no doubt that he has a gem on his hands.

“‘The Clean House’ is a fantastic example of modern American playwrighting, as Sarah Ruhl has written a script that is both funny and touching, which exudes exciting, enchanting, and even surrealistic moments,” he enthuses.

“Apples fall from the sky, spice flies through the air, and surgery goes from death-defying to operatic. Anything can happen in this play – even portions of Portuguese and Spanish.”

American dream slightly quashed

The 2005 Pulitzer nominee tells the story of a university-educated Brazilian comedian from an affluent background, Matilde, who moves to Los Angeles in search of ‘The American Dream’. Instead, she finds herself pigeon-holed on account of her nationality, and she ends up cleaning the house of a privileged family who have no interest in her comedy!

“The idea of the American Dream is no longer uniquely American, but exists within any society where capitalism is the main economic impulse,” contends Thomas-Poulsen.

“Within any capitalistic society, including both modern day America and Denmark, those who have limits repress those who have not in the name of privilege.”

A story about expats

Thomas-Poulsen is confident that Matilde’s story is one that many expats will be able to relate to.

“Foreigners from all over the world travel to Denmark to attain a better life, make a home, build a family, but find it difficult to assimilate into a culture where they are not being fully appreciated and activated for the benefits they bring as outsiders,” he says.

So does Matilde’s story sound like yours? Come along and find out more! This is a rare opportunity to see a play that mirrors your story!

Experienced cast

Cast in the role of Matilde is Isabel Escudero Zorde, the dance and movement instructor at Københavns Film & Teaterskole.

Also in the cast is Tina Robinson, whose extensive CV includes appearance in the ‘Crazy Christmas Cabaret’, Jana Pulkrabek (recently in ‘The Lover’) from the tireless German dramatics group Manusarts, along with Vanessa Poole (Sonia in ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’) and Jens Blegaa (Henry Higgins in the CTC production of ‘Pygmalion’), who together with Thomas-Poulsen co-founded HIT’s resident group, Down the Rabbit Hole.

