Theatre Preview: Three in a bed, two casts, and the one and only Harold Pinter

When memories fade we tend to view them through rose-tinted glasses. And as different individuals reminisce, their recollections are often contradictory. In this vein, Harold Pinter’s 1971 play ‘Old Times’ is about how individuals perceive the present and remember the past.

For the next three weeks, House of International Theatre is staging the late Nobel Laureate’s masterpiece, and true to the spirit of its 2019-20 Pinter trilogy, which began with ‘The Lover’ this time last year, followed by ‘Partytime’ in the spring, there will be a twist in the tail.

Two different sets of actors will play the married couple, Deeley and Kate, who on an autumn’s night in England receive a guest: Kate’s old roommate, Anna, who will be played throughout the run by the same actress.

While Kate does not remember Anna that well and is mostly indifferent to her presence, her husband Deeley is curious to find out about his wife’s past. The tension level accordingly rises as we start to question who has had sex with whom, and who will? As some rather steamy three-in-a-bed photos suggest, it could get quite erotic (at least by English standards, anyway).

Saved the best to last

“We decided last year that to mark the transition from Huset-KBH to alternate venues throughout the city that we would focus on reimagining the works of one of the greatest British playwrights,” explained Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen, the director of all three plays.

“We started with ‘The Lover’, where we switched the roles of husband and wife to explore the relationships in a modern context, asking the question of what happens all day when the wife goes to work and the husband stays home. Then Michael Wighton directed a version of ‘Partytime’, where the word ‘Party’ was taken to mean a political party run by women. This fresh new take explored a dystopian universe where women wear the pants, and men are imprisoned and or in hiding.”

Thomas-Poulsen is excited about tackling ‘Old Times’. “In this adaptation, we have focused on the intimacy of the relationships and explored the characters’ sexual pasts and present desires,” he revealed.

“Pinter wrote characters that are not in their heads, they are not lofty poetic creatures, but creatures of the earth, of dirt and sex, of pleasure and pain. We’ve explored Pinter’s universe through the emotional context of three people, who desperately need each other physically.”

Switching roles and bed-partners

Cast in the role of Deeley are Andreas Lyon and Tom Hale, in the role of Kate, Jana Pulkrabek and Camilla Søeberg, and in role of Anna, Dina Rosenmeier.

Lyon and Pulkrabek will play the roles at Krudttønden in Østerbro, and then at Matrikel 1 on Gammel Strand real-life husband and wife Hale and Søeberg will take over. Søeberg is well known in Denmark for a number of different films – most notably in Billie August’s 1984 teenager romance classic ‘Tro, håb og kærlighed’.

For Rosenmeier, fresh from some good reviews for ‘Last Tango in Little Grimly’, which has been nominated for a CPH Culture award, it is another welcome chance to work with the director of that play, Thomas-Poulsen.

“Jeremy has such a gentle way of directing his actors. He is acutely aware of the potential he can pull out of his cast and he has an unmatched ability to push past our boundaries,” she said.

“Over time he has installed a great trust in me and I suppose you could say that sometimes the process with him feels like something of a working ‘soul mate’ relationship.”

Saluting Pinter

Both Thomas-Poulsen and Rosenmeier concur that producing a Pinter play is about as good at it gets in their profession.

“The plays of Harold Pinter have survived the decades due to his focus on the intense relationships between people, often set against a world that is changing and unknown,” contended Thomas-Poulsen.

“His plays are honest explorations into the human psyche, made without judgement or a moral high-ground. These are realistic characters living within the worlds that they create for themselves.”

“It is no accident that Pinter is one of the most important playwrights of our time,” agrees Rosenmeier.

“The themes of Old Times are all universal. Everyone will relate to something within the relationships of the characters.”