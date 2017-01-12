 Turning Japanase, we really think so! – The Post

Turning Japanase, we really think so!

Always popular, always quite a convocation (photo: J-Popcon)
April 16th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Claudia Maier
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Japanese Pop Culture trend has since the 1980s and 90s become one of the most popular sources of entertainment around the world (think Pokemon, Hello Kitty, Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, Wii).

This year the 15th edition of Denmark’s largest Japanese pop culture festival will welcome more than 3,000 otaku (those obsessed with modern culture) to participate in a series of events including anime, games and cosplay.



One of the most anticipated events of the weekend is the Danish Cosplay Championship. The lucky winner of the event will then represent Denmark at the World Cosplay Summit in Japan.

But the event has a lot more to offer. Artist Alley, Gameroom, Cinema, Dealerroom, Maidcafé, 18+, Community Corner, concerts with Japanese bands, and events such as Craftmanship and J-Fashion Show are just a sample of what one can experience over the weekend.

Participants can even take Japanese classes and learn how the language is constructed.

Of course, attending all three days is the norm at these events, and although they’re probably sold out by now, the organisers have reserved 175 sleeping spots (90 cm x 250 cm) for those who want to live, breathe and sleep the experience.

The event is not only the perfect opportunity to experience authentic Japanese pop culture experiences, but to also meet fellow otaku.

 

J-Popcon


April 21-23, open Fri 17:00-01:00, Sat 09:00-01:00, Sun 09:00-17:00; DGI-byen, Tietgensgade 65, Cph V; info@j-popcon.dk, j-popcon.dk



Latest News

Activities
Turning Japanase, we really think so!
Business Opinions
Mind over managing: Land of confusion
Activities
Mid-April Events: Season’s back at the racetrack
Workplace
Workplace: Expats have the skills! After all, it’s all about quality

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved