Turning Japanase, we really think so!

The Japanese Pop Culture trend has since the 1980s and 90s become one of the most popular sources of entertainment around the world (think Pokemon, Hello Kitty, Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, Wii).
This year the 15th edition of Denmark’s largest Japanese pop culture festival will welcome more than 3,000 otaku (those obsessed with modern culture) to participate in a series of events including anime, games and cosplay.
One of the most anticipated events of the weekend is the Danish Cosplay Championship. The lucky winner of the event will then represent Denmark at the World Cosplay Summit in Japan.
But the event has a lot more to offer. Artist Alley, Gameroom, Cinema, Dealerroom, Maidcafé, 18+, Community Corner, concerts with Japanese bands, and events such as Craftmanship and J-Fashion Show are just a sample of what one can experience over the weekend.
Participants can even take Japanese classes and learn how the language is constructed.
Of course, attending all three days is the norm at these events, and although they’re probably sold out by now, the organisers have reserved 175 sleeping spots (90 cm x 250 cm) for those who want to live, breathe and sleep the experience.
The event is not only the perfect opportunity to experience authentic Japanese pop culture experiences, but to also meet fellow otaku.