Two weeks of CPH PIX featuring children’s composers, Carlsberg and the Chocolate Factory

Film geeks rejoice as Denmark’s largest and most gem-studded film festival, CPH PIX, returns through the first half of October.

For 14 days straight the most dedicated moviegoer can kick back in locations around Copenhagen to view films ranging from fresh indie experiments to blockbuster classics. For those looking to explore outside the typical screening experience of film festivals, the over 150 movies are complemented by a range of more esoteric events.

Snatch up a coveted Golden Ticket to a screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in, yes, a real-life chocolate factory. Simply Chocolate (Kongens Nytorv 13, Cph K) is opening up its doors (Oct 8, 13:30) to guests young and old for a guided tour and some sweet samples of their delicious manufacturing process immediately following the showing.

Interested in a discussion, albeit in Danish? Pumpehuset (Studiestræde 52, Cph K) is hosting ‘Kids in Film Music’ (Oct 8, 13:30) where a panel will discuss a recent workshop where children were encouraged to compose film scores.

For those intoxicated by the screen as well as the bottle, head to Cinemateket (Gothersgade 55, Cph K) for the premiere of ‘The Copenhagen Beer Revolution’ (Sep 28 & Oct 9, 16:30), in conjunction with a tasting of Carlsberg beers to celebrate their 170th anniversary. Screening, tasting and mingling are all free.