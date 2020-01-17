Winter Art: Leaping out of the darkness into the pink

Hot Pink Turquoise

Jan 23-May 17; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; 130kr, louisiana.dk

What’s the brightest thing in the dark? The audience will be able to find the answer when visiting Ann Veronica Janssens’ exhibition during the darkest time of the year. Her artwork surpasses borders between artforms: from sculptures to installations to films. But one thing is ultimate: light. Who knows? You might get the shot for your 2020 Instagram profile picture! (RM)

Craig Costello

Jan 17-Feb 22; Eighteen, Slagtehusgade 18c, Kødbyen, Cph K; free adm

US contemporary artist Craig Costello is opening a solo exhibition at Eighteen. Come and peruse Costello’s minimal, experimental, intellectual and primal artworks. According to the gallery, his work “is all about equilibrium: surface, movement, paint, application and reaction”. (RM)

Merike Estna

ongoing, ends Jan 26; Moderna Museet Malmö, Ola Billgrens Plats 2–4, Malmö; free adm; modernamuseet.se

Moderna Museet Malmö introduces Merike Estna to Scandinavia for the first time with her exhibition Ghost from the future, filled with memories of past. Merike uses today’s digital society as her medium to reinterpret folk tales and mythology as abstract imagery. (RM)

I Feel It In My Bones

Jan 17-Feb 22; V1 Gallery, Flæsketorvet 69-71, Cph K; free adm

V1 Gallery is presenting a solo exhibition by John Copeland from New York. I Feel It In My Bones, a follow-up to last year’s The Birds at Kunsthal Charlottenborg, consists of 15 oil paint paintings in various sizes. Vibrant brush and line work renders figurative, abstract, earnest, precise, ambiguous, disarmingly loose artwork. (RM)