Winter break is around the corner: What’s on the agenda?

School’s out for winter, and the toils of a long hard Danish school day will have to be replaced by a week of non-stop family-fuelled entertainment.

For some this means jetting off to snow-laden European pistes on their annual ski holiday, for others it means a series of chaotic family days out and about in the Danish capital.

Here is a collection of winter holiday ideas for those of you who have rejected the allures of slalom and après-ski.

For fun lovers

Discover a fun city where kids can play, build and burn some energy while the adults benefit from learning how good architecture can make life in the city healthier and fun for everyone. The Danish Architecture Center (Bryghuspladsen 10, Cph K) is this winter break opening its spring exhibition, Kids’ City, activities for the entire family. Children are invited to enter a miniature version of Copenhagen, from sliding down a mini Bjarke Ingels’ CopenHill, to exploring mini or maxi furniture designed by the COBE architectural studio, to building their own city in Minecraft or Lego.

For city lovers

Travel back in time with the entire family at the Museum of Copenhagen (Stormgade 18, Cph K). The museum is reopening at a brand-new location in a historic building behind City Hall, offering a unique opportunity to experience Copenhagen’s most crucial historical moments through interactive installations, audio and film. Walk between 14 key sites and explore Copenhagen’s life from the Viking Age to today.

For nature lovers

Take a break from the pace of the city and enjoy a family peaceful walk around Dyrehaven (the deer park) north of Copenhagen. A must-visit for nature lovers, the park is perfect for picnics, biking and horseback riding, as it is filled with lush forests, several lakes and wide-open landscapes. And if you are lucky, you might meet one of the 2,000 deer living freely in the park.

For science lovers

For curious ones of all ages, Experitmentarium offers numerous exhibitions and activities for budding scientists. Walk along the tunnel of senses where children and adults can discover sensory apparatus they didn’t know they had. Feel, listen and smell through the different experiences of life: from young children’s first visual impressions to an older man’s limited hearing. Visit the Bubblearium and create huge soap bubbles and experience what it is like standing right inside it (Tuborg Havnevej 7, Hellerup; open Mon-Sun 09:30-19:00, Thu 09:30-17:00; 119kr, shop.experimentarium.dk).

For adventure lovers

Go treasure hunting to find the six wooden giants in Copenhagen’s suburbs. Made from scrap wood by the artist Thomas Dambo with the help of local volunteers, the open-air artworks can be found in the western municipalities of Copenhagen: Rødovre, Hvidovre, Vallensbæk, Ishøj, Albertslund and Høje Taastrup. Visit thomasdambo.com to find out the stories and locations of Teddy Friendly, Oscar Under the Bridge, Sleeping Louis, Little Tilde, Thomas on the Mountain, and Hill Top Trine.

For history lovers

Explore Frederiksborg Castle and its Museum of National History, which is specially geared to visits over the half term (Feb 8-16, 11:00-15:00; Frederiksborg Castle 10, Hillerød; 20-75kr, dnm.dk). Follow the ‘Picture Trail’, which comes with an award once it is completed with a small reward at the Museum Shop.