Winter Coming up Soon: Dickens at his wit’s end, the final days of the Pig and the last hurrah before Lent

That Theatre Company’s next production is ‘The Visit’ (Feb 19-March 21), an original play penned by Barry McKenna about HC Andersen’s visit to the home of Charles Dickens (Ian Burns) in 1857. Also on Copenhagen stages this winter are HIT production ‘Old Times’ (Jan 29-Feb 2), Crazy Christmas Cabaret instalment ’The Three Brexiteers’ (almost daily until Jan 11), Why Not Theatre Company’s ‘Dance with me’ (Feb 27-March 21), Tivoli ballet ‘The Snow Queen’ (ends Dec 29), KGL operas ‘La Traviata’ (from Jan 18), ‘Carmen’ (ongoing), ‘Cosi fan tutte’ (ongoing) and ‘Corpo Surreal’ (Feb 12-16), and KGL ballets ‘The Nutcracker’ (ends Dec 22), ‘Ballet de Luxe’ (from Jan 12), ‘Blixen’ (ongoing) and ‘The Nightingale’ (Jan 21-Feb 1)

There’s more to Xmas than Tivoli (open until Jan 5) with a wide range of Christian denominations catered to: from Lutheran (CPH Cathedral: Dec 24, 08:25, 14:30, 16:30 & 23:30; Dec 25, 10:00 & 17:00), to Anglican/ Episcopal (St Albans: Dec 24, 12:00 & 23:30; Dec 25, 10:30), to Catholic (Sankt Ansgars Kirke: Dec 24, 16:00; Dec 25, 00:00, 10:00 & 15:00). And then the festivities continue with Fastelavn, Denmark’s Halloween, which next year is on February 23. Celebrated two days before Shrove Tuesday, it incorporates similar pre-Lent excesses, including the striking of a cat (today candy will suffice) out of the barrel – a similar tradition to the beating of the piñata in Mexico

As it should be over the winter, there are plenty of film festivals to enjoy in Copenhagen, be it animated works aimed at adults (Void Film Festival, Jan 30-Feb 8), documentaries (CPH:DOX, March 18-29), indies (Annual CPH Film Festival, March 6-7) or programs dedicated to entire regions (Copenhagen Asian Film Festival, Feb 10-16)

It’s out with the ‘Pig’ and in with the ‘Rat’ on January 25 as a week’s worth of Chinese New Year festivities clicks into gear. In recent years, the Spring Festival has been increasingly making its presence felt in central Copenhagen – both indoors at locations such as City Hall and outdoors on Strøget, the main walking street

Not long ago, a winter edition of Copenhagen Cooking was held in February as part of the month-long Wondercool festival, and a gleaming remnant remains in the form of Copenhagen Dining Week (Feb 7-16), which is expanding to ten days to mark its tenth anniversary. It’s no exaggeration to say that hundreds of restaurants are taking part

Filling a void left by Forum’s annual holiday fair in late January, the Danish Travel Show at MCH Exhibitioncenter Herning (Feb 21-23) is a hit with participating embassies. The Cuban Embassy recommended a Billund-Havana route after attending, while the Turkish Embassy reported “very good sales” by its travel agencies