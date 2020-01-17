Winter Events: Dubliner all set for another rousing Burns Night

Burns Night at Dubliner

Jan 23, 19:15; The Dubliner, Amagertorv 5, Cph K; 200kr, reserve via 2812 5763

Kilts, haggis, whisky, bagpies, entertainment from the legendary Angus Rollo, and dancing on the tables to the Proclaimers – find out why so many walk 500 miles to attend this riotous Burns Night celebration. The ticket price includes four drams of whisky, haggis, neeps and tatties.

Winter in Tivoli

Jan 31-Feb 23; Vesterbrogade 3; 130kr, tivoligardens.com

For the second year, Tivoli is opening for a special winter season to breathe life into cold and miserable February.

Sausage Sizzle at Souls

Jan 26, 15:00-18:00; Nørre Farimagsgade 63, Cph K; give.everydayhero.com

Spend Australia Day at Souls to raise funds for those affected by the bushfires. It’s ‘pay as you feel’.

Night Fever

Jan 24, 19:00-22:30; Designmuseum Danmark, Bredgade 68, Cph K; free adm

An exhibition dedicated to nightclub culture, encompassing everything disco to DJing. (RM)

Sci-Sunday: Forbidden Planet

Jan 26, 15:30; Husets Biograf, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph V; 50kr, husetsbio.reservation@mail.dk

Enjoy this sci-fi classic in the comfy chairs at Husets Biograf with a hot cup of coffee. (RM)

Candlemas Ball

Feb 2, 16:00-20:00; Klærkesalen, Griffenfeldsgade 44, Cph N; 200kr

Dance waltz, polonaise and quadrille at this palatial venue. Get there early for free rehearsals. (RM)

Baghaven’s 2nd Anniversary

Jan 18, 12:00-23:30; Mikkeller Baghaven, Refshalevej 169B

Mikkeller is celebrating the birthday party of its bar on Refshaleøen. Toast marshmallows and don’t miss the chance to win vintage bottles in the raffle. (RM)

Pub Quizzes

Jan 30, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr; 5 PT

Feb 3, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 50kr; 4 PT

The Globe winners get 1,000 kroner and at Kennedy’s 800.

Wine Tasting for Beginners

Jan 21, 19:30-20:30; Not Your Usual, Lavendelstræde 13, Cph K; 145kr

Do you want to learn about wine in a fun and social environment? These sommeliers will help you to identify different types. (RM)

Friday Bar & Dinner

Jan 17, 14:00-21:00; Globalhagen Kitchen, Fælledvej 12, Cph N

Beer and veggie dishes for cheap prices! People gather at 15:30 and the table is set at 18:00. This community dinner is a true Danish experience! (RM)

Danish on a Sunday: ‘Hævnen’

Jan 19, 14:15; Cinemateket, Gothersgade 55, Cph K; 80kr, dfi.dk

Cinemateket screens Danish classics with English subtitles twice a month. This Sunday the movie is 2011 Oscar winner Hævnen (In a Better World).

The Boys are Back in Town!

Jan 25, 19:00; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V

Spend an evening at one of the country’s most authentic Irish pubs in the company of Falling Hazard – Thin Lizzy Unplugged.

Eurovision bingo

Jan 30, 19:00-21:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K

Calling all Eurovision geeks – you can test your level of knowledge on the many timeless classics of the legendary music competition in this musical edition of bingo.

English Comedy Night

Feb 6, 20:00; Copenhagen Admiral Hotel, Toldbodgade 24-28, Cph K; 90kr with other offers, billetto.dk

The first edition of the popular English-language comedy night will see it switching the cosy confines of the Dubliner Downtown for the Copenhagen Admiral Hotel, where it will stay for a spring run (March 12, April 2 & May 14). Stephen Carlin and Rahul Kohli are performing in the first show, with Joe Eagan compering.