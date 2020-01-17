Winter Events: Something borrowed, something new, something old that’s kind of blue

Old Times

Jan 29-Feb 15, Wed-Sat 20:00, Sun 12:00; Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø & ; 175kr, teaterbilletter.dk

HIT presents Harold Pinter’s conflict-charged erotic play. A steamy re-interpretation of a classic love triangle, with an exciting international cast: Andreas Lyon, Jana Pulkrabek, Dina Rosenmeier, Camilla Søeberg and Tom Hale. Find out what happens when love and lust turn to brutal jealousy. The performance is in English.

The Visit

Feb 19-March 21, Mon-Fri 20:00, Sat 17:00; Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 175kr, teaterbilletter.dk

This is the world premiere of a play based on an extraordinary true story. Set in 1857, it relates how HC Andersen visited Charles Dickens’ home and ended up staying six weeks. His limited English led to monumental gaffs, misunderstandings and odd adventures. Marvel at how the eloquent men got on without a means of verbal communication!

Dance with Me

Feb 27-March 21; Black Horse Theatre, Vesterbrogade 150, Cph V; 40-205kr, teaterbilletter.dk

Peter Asmussen’s monologue about loneliness, longing and love is being performed in English for the first time. Sue Hansen-Styles plays a woman abandoned by her one true friend for her best friend. Alcohol is now her only anchor. This is a poignant testimony to what loneliness does to a human being as well as a heartwarming story about the human need for love and inclusion. (RM)

Carmen

ongoing, ends Feb 15; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 155-945kr; kglteater.dk; in French with DK subtitles

The sultry señorita is back – directly in fact from the Royal Opera House in London! Georges Bizet’s classic opera − full of steamy Spanish passion, eroticism, raucous stage scenes and familiar songs that will have you swaying on your haunches − was first performed in Paris in 1875 and it’s been wowing audiences ever since.

Ballet de Luxe

ongoing, ends April 4; Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K; 105-655kr, kgl.dk

Whether you are a true ballet aficionado who has seen almost everything, or a curious beginner with healthy enthusiasm, you can relax and look forward to this ballet. In what was one of George Balanchine’s last works, the choreography pushes the ballerinas to the limits of their physical abilities. (RM)